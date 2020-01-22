Laparoscopic Devices Market Outlook, Global Demand and Rising Trends 2015 – 2025

This XploreMR report examines the performance of the global laparoscopic devices market for the period 2018 – 2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and insights regarding the various market opportunities in the global laparoscopic devices market.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical technique performed through a keyhole incision. A small camera along with a light source attached to a flexible tube enables surgeons to maneuver special laparoscopic devices to the target area and carry out surgical procedures. This technique is mainly preferred for surgeries related to the pancreas, liver, colon and bile duct. To provide an accurate understanding and to assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split under four sections namely: market analysis by product type, therapeutic application, end use, and region. The report analyses the global laparoscopic devices market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of laparoscopic devices and their usage in various applications in different regions across the globe. In the same section, FMI covers the laparoscopic devices market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply side and demand side. The next section of the report analyses the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Product type segments covered in the report include: Laparoscopes Robotic-assisted Surgical System Direct Energy System Devices Internal Closure Devices Trocars / Access Device Insufflation Devices Hand Access Instruments

The next section of the report analyses the market based on therapeutic application and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 10 years. Therapeutic application segments covered in the report include: General Surgery Colorectal Surgery Bariatric Surgery Gynecological Surgery Urological Surgery

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end use and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 10 years. End-use segments covered in the report include: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The next section of the report analyses the market based on region and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Regions covered in the report include: North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To arrive at the market size, the report considers the average price of laparoscopic devices across geographies. The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue of the laparoscopic devices market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. In addition, the report takes into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. As previously highlighted, the market for laparoscopic devices is split into various sub-segments based on region, product type, therapeutic application, and end use. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of the many key trends governing the global laparoscopic devices market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global laparoscopic devices market in terms of absolute dollar value. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective. Furthermore, Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index for all four segments – region, product type, therapeutic application and end use. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities available in the market. In the final section of the report, the laparoscopic devices market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view based on categories of providers across the market, presence in the laparoscopic devices product portfolio and key differentiators.

