Laser Diode Market Analysis by Doping Materials, Wavelength and Applications: Coherent, Inc., Newport Corporation, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp.,

According to a new market research study titled ‘Laser Diode Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Doping Materials, Wavelength and Applications’, the global laser diode market was valued at US$ 6.13 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 17.70 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the global market trend and the factors driving the market, as well as the deterrents to its growth, prevalent in the market.

Laser diodes offer advantageous features such as compact in weight and size, work on low current, voltage, and power supplies, have low maintenance and efficiency and a wide angle beam. Thus, the technology is utilized across numerous end-use application sectors such as healthcare, consumer electronics, military & defense, industrial, manufacturing, automotive and instrumentation & sensors among others.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000101/

China led the laser diode market in Asia Pacific (APAC) in 2015 and is expected to continue its dominance by rising at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. Increasing demand for advanced technology in the healthcare and industrial markets is driving the growth in the laser industry. Moreover, there is a sharp rise in demand for laser diodes within the defense & security verticals for applications such as neutralization of the opponent’s weapon systems, airborne laser mine detection system (ALMDS), range finding, anti-missile systems, and target designation.

The U.S. led the laser diode market in North America in 2015 at a revenue share of 59.89%. Even though there is huge demand for laser diodes in the upgrading of wireless technology, the sale of fiber lasers continues to gain momentum in North America due to their demand in FTTH applications. It is anticipated that the fiber laser technology would evolve during the forecast period and 100 Gb/s would become the norm with the focus shifting to the metro/regional landscapes. Furthermore, North America is witnessing an increased demand for laser cutting machines and industrial laser applications due to the significant use of these machines across several end-use verticals such as automotive, defense & aerospace, and consumer electronics.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000101/

The global laser diode market has been bifurcated on the basis of wavelength into red laser diode, blue-violet laser diode, blue laser diode, infrared laser diode, and others (ultraviolet and green) laser diodes. The visible range for human eye is 400 nm – 700 nm, while the highest possible wavelength seen by the human eye is 555 nm. Green laser diode being the nearest to the peak of the eye’s sensitivity is a standout when compared to the other laser diodes such as blue, violet, and red.

Brazil led the South America (SAM) laser diode market in 2015 and is likely to continue its dominance by expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. Brazil boasts of the largest manufacturing sector in SAM, which accounts for nearly one-third of SAM’s GDP. Brazil has an array of industries ranging from automobile, steel, and petrochemicals to computers, aircrafts, and consumer durables that deploy laser diodes in their applications.

The report profiles key players such as Coherent, Inc., Newport Corporation, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Sharp Corporation, ASML Holding NV, Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc. and Axcel Photonics, Inc.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000101/

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Engineering Software market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Engineering Software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets – Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]