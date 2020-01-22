Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence “Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market” industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The LDS Antenna Market was valued at USD 368.899 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

GlobalLaser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co. Ltd, Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd, Tongda Group Holdings Limited, Amphenol Corporation, HARTING KGaA along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.

Scope of the Report:

The LDS antenna market is segmented by end-user industry and geography. The end-user industry is further segmented by healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, networking, and other end-user industries. Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global digital spending is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2018, with three product categories alone making up 75% of this global expenditure: smartphones (48%); TVs (12%); and mobile PCs/tablets (15%).

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

On the basis of Application , the Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market is segmented into:

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Networking

Other End-User Industries

Regional Analysis For Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Research Methodology:

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

