Laser Doppler Vibrometer Market Top Leading Vendors: ONO SOKKI, OMS Corporation, Ometron, Siemens, Sunny Optical Technology

A Laser Doppler Vibrometer (LDV) is a scientific instrument that is used to make non-contact vibration measurements of a surface. The laser beam from the Laser Doppler Vibrometer (LDV) is directed at the surface of interest, and the vibration amplitude along with frequency are extracted from the Doppler shift of the reflected laser beam frequency due to the motion of the surface. The output is a continuous analog voltage which is proportional to the target velocity component along the direction of the laser beam. There are many other benefits as well of using laser Doppler vibrometer which includes no remarkable intrusivity, ample frequency response, and sensibility.

Laser Doppler Vibrometers are capable of examining a wide range of structures, ranging from small ones, such as icons, to huge structures such as buildings, towers, and churches. LDV offers benefits of both performance and efficiency, compared to the established alternative accelerometer sensors. Also, the LDV makes the vibration measurement without mass-loading the target, which is especially important for MEMS devices. There is potential improvement in the investigation capability of experimental vibration testing. Laser Doppler Vibrometers enable minute vibration measurement as well as analysis in high accurate resolution. They are compact, lightweight and provide high safety.

Increasing demand for efficient tools for early diagnosis of chronic and life threatening disorders, support from governments to improve the overall healthcare services, expanding research and development in various technical fields as well as the need for high-speed imaging abilities, need for nondestructive testing, finer designs, greater accuracy along with precision are some of the primary factors driving the Laser Doppler Vibrometer market.

In recent times, the Scanning Laser Doppler Vibrometer (SLDV) can direct the laser beam to the desired measurement directly and can perform a series of velocity measurements quickly on a grid of points over the structure under test. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field. SLDV are used in structural dynamic testing, biological, on-line monitoring of industrial plants, fluid-structure interaction, fault detection, and acoustics among others.

On the basis of product type, LDV is segmented into- Single-point Vibrometers, Multi-point LDV, Long distance LDV, Scanning Vibrometers and others. Single point vibrometers are the most common type of LDV. LDV has proved to be an effective diagnostic tool in damage detection on structures because of its ability to make non-contact measurement over a dense grid of points. Non-contact measurements on lightweight structures with LDV have been particularly important in the field of acoustics. Geographically, the LDV market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global Laser Doppler Vibrometer market with most significant development are ONO SOKKI, OMS Corporation, Ometron, Siemens, Sunny Optical Technology, Polytec, OptoMet GmbH, Picotech, Microsystem, Nanotechnology Group and Holobright among others.