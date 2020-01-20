Laser Measuring Instrument Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2019 – 2027

“

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Laser Measuring Instrument market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Laser Measuring Instrument market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Laser Measuring Instrument are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Laser Measuring Instrument market.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global laser measuring Instrument market is highly concentrated with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35% to 40% share. Key players operating in the global laser measuring instrument market include:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

PCE Instruments

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Leica Camera AG

KEYENCE Corporation

DEWALT.

SUAOKI

TACKLIFE

Shenzhen Globalebuy CO., LTD.

Hilti Corporation

Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.

Key Developments

In June 2018, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation announced GLM400C connected laser measuring instrument, which is the new Bosch BLAZE Outdoor measuring instrument, is available with the camera and viewfinder. It has some unique features such as default real-time measuring, indirect measuring functions for areas, length, and volume along with a display guide.

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market – Research Scope

The global Laser Measuring Instrument Market can be segmented based on:

Measurement

Operation

Distribution channel

Application

Industry

Region

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Measurement

Based on measurement, the global laser measuring Instrument Market can be divided into:

Under 100 Feet Distance

100-199 Feet Distance

200-299 Feet Distance

300-399 Feet Distance

600-699 Feet Distance

800-899 Feet Distance

Others

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Operation

In term of operation, the global laser measuring instrument market can be classified into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global Laser measuring instrument market can be classified into:

Direct Sale (OEM)

Indirect Sales

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Application

Based on application, the global laser measuring instrument market can be categorized into:

Professional

Commercial

Industrial

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Industry

In terms of industry, the global laser measuring instrument market can be divided into:

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Construction

Defense & Aerospace

Electronic

Mining

Medical/Research

Oil & Gas

Consumer goods

Others

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Region

Based on region, the global Laser Measuring Instrument Market can be split into:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Laser Measuring Instrument market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Laser Measuring Instrument sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Laser Measuring Instrument ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Laser Measuring Instrument ? What R&D projects are the Laser Measuring Instrument players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Laser Measuring Instrument market by 2029 by product type?

The Laser Measuring Instrument market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Laser Measuring Instrument market.

Critical breakdown of the Laser Measuring Instrument market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Laser Measuring Instrument market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Laser Measuring Instrument market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

