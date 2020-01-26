Latest Release: Automotive Leasing Market Is Thriving Worldwide

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Automotive Leasing Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Automotive Leasing and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Automotive Leasing, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Automotive Leasing

What you should look for in a Automotive Leasing solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Automotive Leasing provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

ARI.

Glesby Marks

LeasePlan Corporation N.V.

AutoFlex AFV

Velcor Leasing Corporation

Caldwell fleet leasing

Wheel, Inc.

PRO Leasing Services

Jim Pattison Lease

Sixt Leasing SE

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global Automotive Leasing Market, By Lease Type:

Open Ended

Close Ended

Global Automotive Leasing Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

LCV and HCV

Global Automotive Leasing Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

