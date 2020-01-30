Latest release: Smart Bicycle Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

Global Identity and Access Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Identity and access management (IAM): Provide tools and governance model / processes to control access to information (specific applications below); Industry terms include biometrics, digital identity/security, authorized users, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Identity and Access Management market will register a 15.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 24140 million by 2025, from $ 13400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Identity and Access Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity and Access Management market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Broadcom, Centrify Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Oracle Corporation, Ping Identity Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Inc, Hitachi ID Systems, IDMWORKS, NetIQ Corporation, Onelogin Inc, Okta, Alibaba, Amazon

This study considers the Identity and Access Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Identity and Access Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Identity and Access Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Identity and Access Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Identity and Access Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Identity and Access Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Identity and Access Management by Players

4 Identity and Access Management by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Identity and Access Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Broadcom

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Identity and Access Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Broadcom Identity and Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Broadcom News

11.2 Centrify Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Identity and Access Management Product Offered

11.2.3 Centrify Corporation Identity and Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Centrify Corporation News

11.3 IBM Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Identity and Access Management Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM Corporation Identity and Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM Corporation News

11.4 Dell EMC

