Latest Research on Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market 2019: Comprehensive study by key players: Bearingpoint,MetricStream,NICE Actimize,Broadridge,Traiana,Finastra,Targens GmbH,Acin,Fenergo,Accuity,Lombard Risk,Agreement Express

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market

The Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market industry.

Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2025. Market Overviewing the present digitized world, 80% of the data generated is unstructured. Organizations are using Regulatory Technology (RegTech) technology to unravel the meaning of such data to leverage business strategies and opportunities. A myriad of unstructured data is available online in the form of audio content, visual content and social footprints.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Bearingpoint,MetricStream,NICE Actimize,Broadridge,Traiana,Finastra,Targens GmbH,Acin,Fenergo,Accuity,Lombard Risk,Agreement Express,Exiger (DDIQ),EastNets,Amlpartners,Sysnet Global Solutions,MindBridge Ai,IdentityMind Global,Regbot,Arachnys.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The manufacturers responsible for increasing the sales in the market have been presented. These manufacturers have been examined in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the technology and product type introduced by each of these manufacturers also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent developments that took place in the global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market and their impact on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

This unique market intelligence report from the author provides information not available from any other published source. The report includes diagnostics sales and market share estimates by product as well as a profile of the company’s diagnostics business.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Report Scope:

The global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type 1.4.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 1.4.2 Risk Management 1.4.3 Identity Management & Control 1.4.4 Compliance 1.4.5 Regulatory Reporting 1.4.6 Transaction Monitoring

1.5 Market by Application 1.5.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 1.5.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) 1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size

2.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Growth Trends by Regions 2.2.1 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 2.2.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers 2.3.3 Market Opportunities



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Manufacturers 3.1.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 3.1.2 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 3.1.3 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Key Players in China

7.3 China Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Key Players in India

10.3 India Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Bearingpoint 12.1.1 Bearingpoint Company Details 12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.1.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.1.4 Bearingpoint Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.1.5 Bearingpoint Recent Development

12.2 MetricStream 12.2.1 MetricStream Company Details 12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.2.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.2.4 MetricStream Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.2.5 MetricStream Recent Development

12.3 NICE Actimize 12.3.1 NICE Actimize Company Details 12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.3.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.3.4 NICE Actimize Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.3.5 NICE Actimize Recent Development

12.4 Broadridge 12.4.1 Broadridge Company Details 12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.4.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.4.4 Broadridge Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.4.5 Broadridge Recent Development

12.5 Traiana 12.5.1 Traiana Company Details 12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.5.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.5.4 Traiana Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.5.5 Traiana Recent Development

12.6 Finastra 12.6.1 Finastra Company Details 12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.6.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.6.4 Finastra Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.6.5 Finastra Recent Development

12.7 Targens GmbH 12.7.1 Targens GmbH Company Details 12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.7.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.7.4 Targens GmbH Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.7.5 Targens GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Acin 12.8.1 Acin Company Details 12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.8.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.8.4 Acin Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.8.5 Acin Recent Development

12.9 Fenergo 12.9.1 Fenergo Company Details 12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.9.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.9.4 Fenergo Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.9.5 Fenergo Recent Development

12.10 Accuity 12.10.1 Accuity Company Details 12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.10.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Introduction 12.10.4 Accuity Revenue in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Business (2014-2019) 12.10.5 Accuity Recent Development

12.11 Lombard Risk

12.12 Agreement Express

12.13 Exiger (DDIQ)

12.14 EastNets

12.15 Amlpartners

12.16 Sysnet Global Solutions

12.17 MindBridge Ai

12.18 IdentityMind Global

12.19 Regbot

12.20 Arachnys

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology 15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.1.2 Data Source 15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

