Latest Update 2020: Cloud Data Integration Market 2020 by following top Manufacturers Snaplogic, Microsoft, Talend, Software, SAP, etc.

Rising Demand for Electrical Transmission Cables Bolster Uptake of Electrical Couplers

Electric couplers are employed in electrical transmission and distribution (T&D) system to ensure safety. They are usually placed in overhead wires to detect and protect cabled from overcurrent, short circuit, and earth fault. Increasing inclination of adopting safety structures in T&D system is underpinning the evolution of the electrical couplers market. They have been extensively utilized in electrical installation in machines and industrial equipment.

The market has been growing on the back of growing demands of electricity around the world. The demands is more prominent in the construction industry in several economies. Sheer pace of use of electrical systems in various industries has also catalyzed the demand. Moreover, developing countries are seeing vast rise in demand for electricity for commercial, residential, and industrial use. All these trends have spurred the uptake of electrical coupler technology, thus propelling the rapid expansion of the market. Growing focus on industrial and commercial businesses on ensuring the safety of circuits has been driving the demands.

Focus on Modernization of Electrical Utilities Fillips Demand

On the regional front, Asia Pacific has been presenting sizable lucrative opportunities to manufacturers and vendors. Rapid strides by industrial activities have bolstered the need for new electricity grids, and regulations require them to be equipped with circuit safety features. Hence, various parts of the region are seeing substantial uptake. Investments made by the governments and private players on modernization of electrical utilities have expanded the potential of the market.

Meanwhile, North America is a substantially lucrative market. A large part of the revenues are contributed by the U.S. The U.S. combine with China has been serving a majority of demands across the globe. Rapid technological advancements being made in electrical T&D systems is engendering the high revenue potential of the regional market. Other promising regional markets are the Middle East and Africa and Europe.

Electrical Coupler Market – Drivers, Trends and Regional Summary

The global electrical coupler market is set to see a steady growth over the coming years, generating ample growth opportunities for market players to dabble with. It will also pull up the market worth by a considerable amount.

Some of the drivers that are propelling growth in the market include rising demand for electrical couplers and development of safety features and guidelines. It is important to note here that these can be placed in overhead areas as wee as in cables and protect from overcurrent, earth fault, short circuit and over voltage issues.

Increased use of electricity will lay a solid base. To understand the demand for electricity in the future. It is important to look at the rise in construction volumes – 85% by 2030. As these residential, commercial and recreation spaces increase, so would demand for power and thus would increase demand for electrical coupler.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is all set to dominate the market landscape due to rapid industrialization, and establishment and development new grids to cater to increasing demand for power. Re-installation and new installation of transmission lines are also factors of growth for the global electrical coupler market.

Besides, there are factors like higher usage of electrical utilities and expansion of industrial sector that is leading to high growth in the region.

This dominance will be followed by North America, which is already holds a large market share. In fact, China and the United States hold half the total market share. Also, some countries in Europe are moving ahead in favor of grids that can be operated from remote locations. If this happens, demand for electrical couplers will see a boost in the region.

The global electrical couple market is slightly fragmented and key players include Eaton Corporation PLC, Power Deliver Products Inc., Sibass Electric Private Limited, Flucon Components, TJB Inc., Jetronics, Terminal Technologies and Bridge Port Fittings among others.