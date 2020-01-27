Latest Update 2020: Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market 2020 by following top Manufacturers East Japan Railway, MTR, Central Japan Railway, Canadian Pacific Railway, West Japan Railway, etc.

Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market Introduction

Clinical immunoanalyzer is a diagnostic device used to detect specific analytes in blood or in fluids by employing immunoassay processes such as chemiluminescence immunoassay, enzyme linked fluorescent immunoassay, enzyme linked immunosorbent assay, and radioimmunoassay (RIA). An immunoanalyzer comprises washer, reagent dispenser, auto sampler, and the offered product depending upon the configuration and test options.

Few clinical immunoanalyzer products use automated chemical analyser which reduces manual intervention and improves the workflow. These clinical immunoanalyzers are used in hospitals and laboratories for the detection of bacterial infections and viral toxins. These are also used in drug monitoring, allergy testing, as cancer markers and in detecting toxins.

Global Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global clinical immunoanalyzer market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Werfen Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, and Randox Laboratories. Strategies adopted by the key players such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements are projected to boost the growth of the global clinical immunoanalyzer market. These players are investing in the development of novel immunoassays in the infectious diseases domain with increasing database on genetics and biomarkers of various infectious pathogens.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies a broad range of products for diversified line of life science research and clinical diagnostics. The company is a leader in the life sciences market. It develops, manufactures, and markets approximately 6,000 reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The instruments portfolio comprises high, medium, and low volume clinical diagnostics such as automated multiplex testing, western blot processing, and others. Its products and systems are utilized to separate complex chemicals and biological materials to identify, analyze, and purify its components. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has direct distribution in 35 countries, apart from the U.S.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Founded in 2006, Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global company that engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of life sciences products for the health care, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and life sciences industries. It operates through four segments: specialty diagnostics, analytical instruments, life sciences solutions, and laboratory products & services. The specialty diagnostics segment offers a range of instruments, kits, and reagents for customers in health care, academic institutes, and other service providers. The segment comprises clinical diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, microbiology, and other businesses. Thermo Fisher Scientific offers products and services to more than 400,000 customers across the globe.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA is a global pioneer in clinical microbiology, offering solutions in two segments; clinical diagnostics and industrial microbiology. The company has a strong distributor network. It provides services in 160 countries, and has presence in around 43 countries. bioMérieux SA has 19 production sites and 20 research & development centers across the globe. The company is a leader in industrial microbiological control and syndrome molecular diagnosis solutions.

Global Clinical Immunoanalyzer Market Dynamics

High Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Chronic and Infectious Diseases to Drive Demand for Clinical Immunoanalyzers

Prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases across the globe drives demand for early diagnosis. Hence, diagnosis of infectious diseases is one of the leading applications of clinical immunoanalyzers. There has been an increase in investment in the development of new assays for diagnosis of various infectious diseases. In April 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Siemens Healthineers for the development of Zika virus immunoassay test to be used on its Advia platform of immunoassay analyzers. High prevalence of infectious diseases is projected to drive demand for diagnostic tests.

Demand for clinical immunoanalyzers is likely to increase owing to its benefits in monitoring transfusion medicine, such as blood transfusion and organ transplant. Moreover, incidence of endocrinology diseases such as thyroid dysfunction, diabetes mellitus, and also the incidences of osteoporosis is rising owing to changing lifestyles. This is likely to boost demand for clinical immunoanalyzers.

Development of New Assays to Expand Application Areas to Boost Market

The increasing knowledge on biomarkers of various chronic diseases has driven industry experts and researchers to apply this information in the development of new assays to expand the applications of automated immunoassay analyzers. Development in the fields of genomics and proteomics has expanded the database of biomarkers used by industry players to develop new assays.

For example, a chemiluminescence assay has been developed to test vitamin D deficiency, which was earlier diagnosed through manual ELISA methods. New molecular diagnostic tests are being developed for infectious diseases; however, these tests lack high throughput and short test time features, which make immunoassay analyzers such as ELISA and CLIA the preferred choice. Drug monitoring is another area where automated immunoassay manufacturers are investing to develop new assays that shorten the test time and help in drug monitoring.

Pressure on Laboratories to Reduce Operational & Capital Expenses to Restrain Market

Stringent laws and regulations and decline in reimbursements from the public sector in the developed markets such as the U.S. and countries in Western Europe are inducing independent diagnostic laboratories to reduce capital expenditure. Moreover, factors such as rise in competition and consolidation among hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are anticipated to restrain the market in the near future.