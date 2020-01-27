Latest Update 2020: Hospice Software Market 2020 by following top Manufacturers HEALTHCAREfirst, WellSky Home Health, Careficient AMS, DeVero, Brightree Home Health and Brightree Hospice, etc.

Global Drug Overdose Market: Overview

The global drug overdose market is expected to witness decent growth, owing to the rapid rise in taking up of drugs by people in the age group 15-64 years. Drug overdose deaths comprise almost a third and a half of all the drug-related deaths, which are attributable in most cases to opioids. Lifetime prevalence of witnessed overdose among drug users is around 70%.

Drug overdoses can be either accidental or intentional. Such incidents occur when a person takes more dose than what has been medically recommended. However, some people may be more sensitive to particular medications, so the low end of a drug may be dangerous for them; a dose that is still within the range of acceptable medical use could be too much for their bodies to adjust.

An upcoming report on global drug overdose market, Transparency Market Research (TMR) report elucidates on every aspect critical for growth in the market. The report’s details like key trends, challenges, opportunities, geographical analysis, and competitive dynamics are imortant for both existing and upcoming players who will soon make an entry in the global drug overdose market.

Global Drug Overdose Market: Notable Developments

In terms of notable development, global drug overdose market displays the following developments

In 2018, Mundipharma has completed an asset purchase agreement with Vital Food Processors Limited, a New Zealand-based agricultural science company, for the global rights extending beyond New Zealand to commercialize Zyactinase™ . It is a clinically-proven gastrointestinal health product. Under this agreement, Mundipharma will initially focus on the commercialization of Zyactinase™ to establish a strong foothold in the US and Canada markets. It will continue to supply existing partners. It will then look to expand its distribution and marketing footprint worldwide.

In 2017, Mucodel Pharma LLC announced the successful completion of a pilot clinical study that involved intranasal naloxone. It is a Mucodel product under development, which reverses the effects of opioid overdose.

TherapeuticsMD Inc, Allergan Plc., Laboratories Vivacy SAS, GTO Pharmaceutical LLC, Hormos Medical Oy, Danderyds Sjukhus AB, and EndoCeutics Inc are some of the renowned names that adorn the global Drug Overdose market.

Global Drug Overdose Market: Key Trends

The global drug overdose market is likely to be driven by the following factors:

Growing Prevalence of Illicit Drugs Consumption Drives Market Growth

According to a report by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), two-thirds of global drug deaths now from overdose of opioids. Illicit drugs are generally used to get high. It could be taken in overdose amounts when a person’s metabolism is unable to detoxify the drug fast enough to deter unintended side effects. Increased use of illicit drugs expand the global drug overdose market during the forecast period.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 275 million people worldwide (5.6 per cent of the total global population aged between 15 to 64 years) used drugs at least once during 2016. Amongst them, around 34 million people took opioids and about 19 million used opiates. Nearly 27 million people suffered from opioid use disorders in 2016.

The cause of a drug overdose is either by intentional misuse or by accidental overuse. Accidental overdoses come from an adult either with impaired mental abilities or young child swallowing a medication left within their grasp. Adults, particularly seniors or people who take many medications, can mistakenly take the wrong dose of a medication or ingest the incorrect medication. Purposeful overdoses are for a desired effect, either to harm oneself or get high.

Global Drug Overdose Market: Geographical Analysis

In terms of region, the global drug overdose market is divided into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Incidences of increased opioid use have been found in North America , Asia, Africa, and Europe. Higher cannabis consumption is quite prevalent in Asia, North America, and Latin America. Such high prevalence of drug consumption is fuelling the global drug overdose market. The manufacture of cocaine is mostly from Latin America and so the region contributes considerably towards the global drug overdose market. Cocaine production in Latin America reached an all-time high in 2017, with an estimated production of 2,000 tons happened in 2017. It was up by a quarter on the previous year.