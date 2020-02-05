Latin America Advanced Farming Market Investigation Highlights Growth Trends in the Coming Years

Overview

Advanced farming is a term that connotes IT based farm management to analyze, manage, and identify the variability in the field for projection, to ensure optimum profitability, and sustainability of the land resources. Advanced farming offers both environmental and economic benefits such as reduction in the use of fertilizers, water, pesticides, and herbicides.

Some of the major benefits of advanced farming are in plant and soil monitoring, time saving and cost reduction, better information for management decisions, and reduction of excess run-off water.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic Research, the Latin America Advanced Farming Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The market is growing due to population growth and large uncultivated land in the Latin American region. The increase in population will force farmers to come up with superior methods to improve crop yield and thus use advanced farming in improving crop productivity.

The advanced farming market is segmented by technologies, applications, services, deployment model, and countries. The High Precision Positioning Systems (HPPS) is expected to reach $75.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022. In farming, HPPS is used for collecting, storing, processing, and offering data to manage the farm. In addition, Global Positioning Systems (GPS) provides accurate information and allows farmers to work in low visibility conditions such as fog, dust, rain, and darkness.

Country wise Segmentation

The countries included in the report are Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia. Brazil holds the largest share of the market whereas other countries are projected to have great opportunities in the market in the coming years. The countries are analyzed according to the technologies, applications, deployment model, and services.

Segmentation by Technologies

The market is segmented by the following technology types – Variable-Rate Technology (VRT), High Precision Positioning Systems, Automated Steering Systems, Remote Sensing and Integrated Electronic Communication.

Segmentation by Applications

The market is studied with respect to the following applications- Fleet Management, Livestock Farming, Forest Farming, Aqua Farming and Horticulture.

Key Vendors

Some of the players included in the report are Raven Industries Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corp., Deere & Company, and AgJunction Inc.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corp., Deere & Company, Raven Industries Inc., and AgJunction Inc. Total 16 companies are covered in the report.

The report includes a detailed competitive benchmarking of the leading industry players based on metrics such as company profile, financial health, business objectives, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

Benefits

The report will be of significance to the key stakeholders of the Latin America advanced farming market such as OEMs, technology providers, platform providers, universities, bloggers, farming institutions, and associations in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities in different countries present in Latin America

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Latin America advanced farming market aiming to provide new technologies and next generation solutions for farmers. The report provides detailed analysis of the Latin America advanced farming market in terms of technologies, applications, services, deployment models, and countries. The report also covers a detailed analysis of the leading countries in Latin America. The report gives information related to latest industry and market trends, evolution of advanced farming and competitive landscape. The report also provides details about the ongoing and upcoming advanced farming projects in Latin America.