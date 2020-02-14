Leaf Vegetable Seeds Market 2020-2026 by Leading Vendors of Global Market Monsanto, Syngenta, Limagrain, and Bayer Crop Science, etc.

Kenneth Research recently added a market research report on Leaf Vegetable Seeds Market which provides a detailed insight into the industry along with an in-depth analysis of the market over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2026. The report discusses the various parameters on the basis of which the market numbers are determined. These include market size, market value, annual growth, segments, growth drivers and challenges along with the key players involved in the market.

The sales of leaf vegetable seeds will increase to 27179 MT in 2017 from 25061 MT in 2012 with an average growth rate of 1.64%. Global leaf vegetable seeds capacity utilization rate remained at around 82.47% in 2016.

Vegetable Seed is an embryonic plant enclosed in a protective outer covering. Seeds are the product of the ripened ovule, after fertilization by pollen and some growth within the mother plant. Leaf Vegetable seeds include cabbage seed, spinach seed, celery seed, etc.

Leaf Vegetable Seeds can be divided into three categories: general leaf vegetable seed, heading leaf vegetable seed and spicy leaf vegetable seed. General leaf vegetable seed accounted for the highest proportion in the sales market, with a figure of 47.41% in 2017, followed by heading leaf vegetable seed, account for 36.81% and spicy leaf vegetable seed account for 15.78%.

The sales market share of global Leaf Vegetable Seeds in farmland use, greenhouse use, and other application have been stable year by year, at 52.65%, 38.41%, and 8.94% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Leaf Vegetable Seeds in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Leaf Vegetable Seeds market has the most promising sales prospects in farmland use.

Kenneth research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Leaf Vegetable Seeds revenue market, followed by North America. The Chinese government department has already formulated the leaf vegetable seeds development standards and introduced a series of policies to promote the leaf vegetable seeds industry. At present, the leaf vegetable seeds industry exists disorderly competition and other issues, but because of the much more widely used application, the leaf vegetable seeds are forecasted to have a good market prospect.

Although the manufacturing and marketing of leaf vegetable seeds may bring opportunities for related enterprises, the study group recommends that enterprise those have fund advantage but lack technical and downstream support advantage do not enter into the leaf vegetable seeds field before careful investigation. At present, the overall market structure is relatively stable, with high barriers for new brands and capital.

Geographically, global Leaf Vegetable Seeds market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Monsanto

Syngenta

Limagrain

Bayer Crop Science

Bejo

ENZA ZADEN

Rijk Zwaan

Sakata

Takii

Nongwoobio

LONGPING HIGH-TECH

DENGHAI SEEDS

Jing Yan YiNong

Huasheng Seed

Horticulture Seeds

Beijing Zhongshu

Jiangsu Seed

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into

General Leaf Vegetable Seed

Heading Leaf Vegetable Seed

Spicy Leaf Vegetable Seed

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Leaf Vegetable Seeds for each application, including

Farmland

Greenhouse

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Leaf Vegetable Seeds from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

