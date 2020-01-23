Leaking Test Equipment Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Corrugated Boxes Market was valued at US$ 107.1 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 157.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.91% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Corrugated Boxes Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Corrugated Boxes Market.

Based on end-use industry, food & beverages industry is expected to hold the largest share in the corrugated boxes market growth during the forecast period owing to the growing expansion of this industry across the globe. In addition, the growing popularity of packaged food products among consumers and increasing population across the globe, which are driving the global corrugated boxes market growth in a positive way. Homecare segment is also expected to surge the global corrugated boxes market growth during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for packaging solutions from various end-use industries such as food & beverages, electronic goods, and e-commerce industries, which is anticipated to propel the corrugated boxes market growth during the forecast period. corrugated boxes have features such as low-cost and optimum protection, which are driving the corrugated boxes market growth in a positive way. Increasing demand for corrugated boxes as a secondary packaging solution in the various end-use industry for products packaging is fueling the corrugated boxes market growth. The rise in popularity of e-commerce among consumers across the globe, which is projected to surge the global corrugated boxes market growth in the forecast period. Corrugated boxes are required less energy and resources to manufacturing is propelling the global corrugated boxes market growth during the forecast period. Corrugated boxes are easily recycled is expected to influence the corrugated boxes to demand across the globe during the forecast period. However, high installation costs of machinery and equipment, which is estimated to hamper the global corrugated boxes market growth during the forecast period. In addition, maintenance cost is high which is also expected to restrain the global corrugated boxes market growth in the near future.

In terms of region, North American is expected to hold the largest share in the corrugated boxes market during the forecast period owing to rising demand from e-commerce industry from this region. The US is expected to drive the corrugated boxes market in this region during the forecast period. Europe is also estimated to boost the global corrugated boxes market growth in the near future owing to increasing demand for corrugated boxes from various end-use industry such as electronic goods and food & beverages. Germany is projected to surge the corrugated boxes of market growth in a positive way. The Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to growing globalization and industrialization in developing countries of this region such as India and China. In addition, increasing disposable incomes of consumers and growing consumer base in this region is also expected to fuel the corrugated boxes market growth in a positive way.

Scope of the Report Corrugated Boxes Market

Global Corrugated Boxes Market, by Material Type

• Linerboard

• Medium

• Others

Global Corrugated Boxes Market, by Type

• Slotted Boxes

• Rigid Boxes

• Telescope Boxes

• Folder Boxes

Global Corrugated Boxes Market, by End-use Industry

• Food & Beverages

• Electronic Goods

• Homecare

• Others

Global Corrugated Boxes Market, by Printing Ink

• Water-Based Ink

• Hot Melt-Based Ink

• UV-Curable Ink

• Solvent-Based Ink

Global Corrugated Boxes Market, by Printing Technology

• Digital Printing

• Flexography Printing

• Lithography Printing

• Others

Global Corrugated Boxes Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Corrugated Boxes Market

• WestRock Company

• Mondi Group Plc.

• International Paper Company

• DS Smith Plc Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

• Action Box Inc.

• Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc.

• Wertheimer Box Corporation

• Shillington Box Co., LLC

• Georgia Pacific LLC,

• Pratt Industries, Inc.

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd.

• VPK Packaging Group nv

• Nelson Container Corporation

• Great Little Box Company Ltd.

• Bee Packaging, A.D. Incorporated of Milwaukee

• Shanghai DE Printed Box

