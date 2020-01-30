Learn details of the Advances in Aerospace Insulation Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2026

Market Overview:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Flexitank Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to increasing demand for global trade of beverages and competitive advantages of flexitanks compared to its traditional substitutes included ISO tanks and drums has triggered the need for flexitanks. Flexitanks are bags made up of polymer material like polyethylene, polypropylene, etc. designed to carry and transport large quantities of liquids. Rising demand for flexitanks across the globe mainly driven by the economic benefits of flexitanks such as environment-friendly nature, the requirement of lesser time and efforts in filling and discharging tanks.

Compatibility with a large number of industrially viable fluids along with reducing risk of cross-contamination of liquids also has pushed the growth of flexitanks. On account of globalization, commodity trade augmented drastically in recent past owing to the growing availability of efficient means of transport. The industry is projected to experience significant growth due to a high need for flexible, efficient storage and portability of liquids. Moreover, characteristics like foldability, portability, ease of setting up and growing popularity of bulk transport are anticipated to fuel flexitank market over the forecast period.

Food grade liquid application is projected to be the most lucrative segment of the global flexitank market during the forecast period

In terms of application, the food-grade liquids segment accounted for the largest market share followed by chemical segment and is projected to dominate the global flexitank market throughout the forecast period. Flexitanks can utilize in the transportation of Food & Beverages like beer and wine, edible oils, food additives, glycerin, mineral water, fruit juice, vegetable oils, and other flowable food items. The growth in the global vegetable oil, beer, and fruit juice market is projected to influence the growth of the global flexitanks market.

The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is likely to boost demand for such products. Flexitanks have become an extensively accepted solution for bulk wine transportation since the past decade. Flexitanks provide the cost advantage in terms of lesser cost incurred with amplified cargo transport capacity than the traditional modes of transportation.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the global flexitank market during the forecast period

Geographically, the flexitank market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region during the forecast timeline. The regional growth primarily driven by increasing positive demand from industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical. Countries like China, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand are among the top 15 exporters of wine. The presence of this huge wine exporting industry across the region is promising for the demand for flexitanks. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Spain are the major exporters of various foods like fruit juices, olive oil, and malt extracts. The growing industrial and chemical production in the UK and Germany has boosted the demand for flexitanks.

Global Flexitank Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, Qingdao Laf Packaging, Hengxin Plastic, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Trust Flexitanks, and Rishi FIBC are the leading players of flexitank market across the globe.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global flexitank market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of flexitank production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global flexitank market in terms of value and volume

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting flexitank market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global flexitank market on the basis of type, loading time and application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global flexitank Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Flexitank manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Organizations, associations and alliances related to flexitank market

Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Type

Monolayer

Multilayer

By Loading Type

Bottom Loading

Top Loading

By Application

Food-Grade Liquids

Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids

Pharmaceutical Liquids

In addition, the report provides analysis of the flexitank market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

LATAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

