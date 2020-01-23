Learning Management System (LMS) Market is estimated to reach US$ 18.44 Bn by 2025: Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Docebo, IBM Corporation, Netdimensions Ltd., SAP SE

According to a new market research study titled ‘LMS Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Deployment Model, Delivery Model and End-users, the global LMS market was valued at US$ 5.05 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 18.44 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends that are prevalent in the global market and the factors that act as barrier to the growth of LMS market.

By the end of 2016, the cloud computing industry had achieved significant adoption across all the major industries worldwide. Owing to this trend the companies are anticipated to produce high quality service which also includes learning management system. The IT expenditure since part 2-3 years have significantly shifted from traditional IT offerings to cloud services. Moreover, this spending is estimated to go beyond US$ 1 Tn within next five years, making cloud computing as one of the most disruptive forces of IT spending. This trend is has also impacted the LMS service providers and transformed the cloud LMS providers as the most exciting group in the LMS industry. The rising shift of industries towards cloud adoption is expected to drive the cloud LMS substantially during the forecasted period.

The report profiles major players such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Docebo, IBM Corporation, Netdimensions Ltd., SAP SE, Blackboard Inc., SABA Software, Inc., Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc., Pearson Plc, and D2L Corporation.

LMS market is driven by factors such as adoption in higher education, government initiatives for e-learning, and rising focus of enterprises on training & development. However, data security and privacy issue, and inadequate cloud infrastructure in certain regions of developing and underdeveloped countries is expected to obstruct the global market growth.

The global market for LMS has been segmented on the basis of deployment model of LMSs, which includes cloud and on-premise. Also, on the basis of delivery model, the market is categorized into distance learning, instructor-led training and others. The instructor led training market segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period owing to increasing learning & training investments of the enterprises worldwide. Furthermore, the market has been analyzed on the basis of end-user including, K-12, higher education, and corporate. The geographical segment is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The growing trend of adoption of LMS by the HEOs (Higher education Organization) across the world is different than the adoption trend of colleges and universities. The HEO over past few years have significantly driven the demand for LMS. At present, U.S is the largest adopter of LMS in higher education sector, however Western Europe and other countries of North America are anticipated to gradually increase their demand for cost-effective LMS in the coming years. Blackboard Inc., is the largest provider of LMS to the HEO followed by Canvas and Docebo. These companies are thriving to develop cost efficient LMS for HEO in order to drive the demand for LMS in higher education sector.

In 2016, China led the LMS market in APAC and is likely to register a CAGR of 22.84% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The country’s favorable government initiatives and rising population are expected to propel the market growth.

