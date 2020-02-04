Leavening Acids Market – Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2016 – 2024

The Most Recent study on the Leavening Acids Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Leavening Acids market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Leavening Acids Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global leavening acids market has been segmented as-

Anhydrous monocalcium phosphate (AMCP)

Monocalcium phosphate monohydrate (MCPM)

Citric acid

Adipic acid

Tartaric acid, cream of tartar

Fumaric acid

Sodium aluminum phosphate (SALP)

Sodium aluminum sulfate (SAS)

Others (SAPP, GDL)

On the basis of action, the global leavening acids market has been segmented as-

Fast

Slow

Rapid

On the basis of end use, the global leavening acids market has been segmented as-

Bakery Food Products

Bread

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

Roll & Pies

Global Leavening acids: Key Players

Some of the major players involved in the global leavening acids market are Corbion N.V., Kerry Group, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GMBH Co. KG., Associated British Foods PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), Cargill, Inc., Puratos Group NV, PLC, Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and others.

Global Leavening acids: Opportunities for Market Participants:

Booming bakery industry is fueling the demand of leavening acids, to enhance the texture and loaf volume. Busy schedule and urbanization lead to increase the consumption of convenient food products in the market. In recent years, the sales of refrigerated batter and dough have gaining the pace which comprises the use of leavening acids. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness about the leaving acids will also increase the demand for leavening acid in the coming future.

Global Leavening acids Market: A Regional Outlook:-

North America and Europe account for the highest production and consumption of leavening acids and companies like Kerry Group, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GMBH Co. KG., Associated British Foods PLC are situated there, it can be anticipated that the demand of the leavening acids will increase in the forecast period. In addition, Asia Pacific witnessed a sturdy boom, attributable to growth in population and growing food industries over the past few decades. Increasing urbanization and industrialization in the Middle East and African countries is expected to increase the consumption of leavening acids in the forecast period.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

