LED Chip and Module Market 2020 Industry Manufacturers Analysis by Growth Insights 2024 (Philips Lumileds, ETI LG Innotek, NiChia, SemiTek, Lextar, Lattice Power, OPTO-TECH,Tyntek)

Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epichip differ by application.

The worldwide market for LED Chip and Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 48600 million US$ in 2024, from 36100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. This trend has been markedly observed during second half of 2015, when LED chip and package prices sharply plunged to the point that some LED chip and package spec prices are now close to material costs. Many manufacturers have incurred losses as a result.

Even though manufacturers in the LED industry are being pressured to lower prices in the short term, in the long run there will be limited room for further LED price cuts. This can be explained by the growing number of manufacturers withdrawing from the market in the near future, as LED prices is close to manufacturing costs and reduce companies’ profitability.

Chinese LED companies listed on the A stock have been acquiring international manufacturers through issuing shares on the market, or after receiving government financial support. Some Chinese manufacturers are targeting major international LED players’ patents and lighting brands, in hopes of strengthening their patent portfolio and oversea distribution channels.

Additionally, more Chinese LED manufacturers are also transforming their business models. Some LED manufacturers aiming to leave behind hotly contended red sea markets are entering other market sectors through mergers and acquisitions.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin LED Chip and Module by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

