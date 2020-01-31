LED Chip Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global LED Chip Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. LED Chip Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the LED Chip. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nichia (Japan), Philips Lumileds (Netherlands), Cree (United States), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), OSRAM (Germany), Epistar (Taiwan), Tyntek (Taiwan), Genesis Photonics (Taiwan), Lextar (Taiwan), OPTO-TECH (Germany), Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea), Samsung (South Korea), LG Innotek (South Korea), PerkinElmer (United States), SemiLEDs (Taiwan), Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd (South Korea), Showa Denko (Japan) and Hitachi Cable (Japan)

An LED chip is a main component of LED light where one side (negative side) of the chip is connected to a stent while the other side (positive side) is connected to the positive terminal of the power. P-type and N-type semiconductors are the two parts of the LED chips. PN junction determine the wavelength of the light. Growing need for energy efficient lighting solution coupled with favorable government initiatives is driving the very market. Also, emergence of new technologies in LED and growing need for long term robust lighting solution will provide lot of opportunity for LED manufacturers.

Market Drivers

Growing Use of LED Chips in Backlighting Application

Ability to Provide Benefits Such as Reliability and Power Efficiency

Market Trend

Development of Cost-effective Quantum Dot LED Lighting

Introduction of Special Materials Such as LED Filaments GaN-on-GaN Led or GaN IC by Manufacturers

Restraints

Advent of Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED)

Short Illumination Range of LED Lights

The Global LED Chip Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Lateral Chip, Vertical Chip, Flip Chip), Application (Automotive, Backlighting, Display Screen, Signage, Others), Product Color Type (Blue LED Chips, Red LED Chips, Green LED Chips, Infrared LED Chips, Yellow LED Chips, White LED Chips), Usage Type (High-power LED Chip, Low-power LED Chip), Chip Size (8 mil, 9 mil, 12 mil, 14 mil, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up:

OECD (United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand)

EAST ASIA (Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global LED Chip Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



