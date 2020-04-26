Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

LED Trunking Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast by 2027

Published

13 hours ago

on

Press Release

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “LED Trunking – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global LED Trunking Market is expected to reach US$ 8.86 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is accounted for the largest share in the LED Trunking market and is also expected to be the fastest growing region in the LED Trunking market. The demand for LED Trunking is anticipated to be robust, pertaining to rise in the number of industrial facilities and commercial spaces. The LED lighting help the companies to cut down their additional overheads spent on paying extra electricity bill. Moreover, government regulations have also played a major role in prospering the usage of LEDs in various applications. The stringent rules proposed by the government and regulatory bodies of the US, Canada, and the European Union on using less efficient lighting, has paved the growth path of LED lighting. Huge adoption of LEDs would also have a positive impact on the development of lighting fixtures and eventually propelling the LED trunking market.

In recent years, LED Trunking market has observed different product innovations and partnership activities, which would help the players to grow in the market. Few players have also opened new manufacturing facilities to produce more luminaries. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 Zumtobel Group opened new plant in Niš, Serbia. The site consists of two production areas: Production Area 1 for components (Tridonic) and Production Area 2 for luminaires with a total investment volume of EUR 30 million on a surface of 40,000 square metres. Another initiative in respect to new product launch, is undertaken by Hitoplux. In this, the company has launched oBay food grade LED highbay light. This new product is widely used in food industry for institutional food preparation, commercial kitchens, meat processing facilities, and commercial bakery application.

The trunking systems is a linear rail which consists of channels for electrical cables. It also connects linear fluorescent luminaires. The use of linear fluorescent trunking systems is one of an efficient solution, providing good financial returns in the future. The florescent trunking systems deliver high ROI when these are used in place of high bay lighting. Owing to the fact of better quality standards and reducing the price of the LEDs, it might be considered as an expensive lighting alternative product to traditional lighting technology. However, in terms of adoption of LEDs, the penetration rate of SSL has raised dramatically, as the SSL technology-based products have a wider scope spread across the globe.

Key findings of the study:

Adoption of LED lights in the APAC region is booming with the rise in industrialization and urbanization. Besides, the awareness about its energy efficiency may benefit the LED manufacturers operating in the region. China currently holds the largest LED trunking market share in the region; however, India is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the near future. The Chinese government has taken various initiatives to boost the significance of LED lighting. Further, the government of India aims  to make more utilization of LEDs among industrial, commercial, and residential areas. In this respect, many initiatives such as UJALA, National LED Programme have been undertaken by the Indian government to grow the adoption of LEDs. Both initiatives aims to encourage usage of efficient lighting to preserve the environment and decrease the eflectricity bill. Moreover, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency has commenced  an energy efficient initiative which targets standards and labeling of appliances, lighting of commercial buidings and, others.

Product Innovation and partnerships are expected to be the key growth strategy to be adopted by players for the next two-three years. However, this strategy could impact competition; it is also expected to generate new market as well as product opportunities as recently combined companies will thrive to maintain position and profitability.

Some of the key players operating in the LED Trunking market are Aesthetics Lighting Solutions Ltd., AGC Lighting Co., Ltd., Bergstrom Lighting, LED Linear GmbH, OSRAM Licht AG, Shenzhen FusionBrite Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hitoplux Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), TRILUX GMBH & CO. KG, and Zumtobel Group AG.

The research report titled “Chicory Product” provides you size, production data, Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business and export & import.

Key manufacturers are included in “Chicory Product” market based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BENEO
Cosucra
Sensus
Leroux
Violf
PMV Nutrient Products
FARMVILLA

Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Major applications as follows:
Beverage Industry
Food industry
Health Care Products and Medicines

Major Type as follows:
Chicory Flour
Roasted Chicory
Chicory Inulin
Others

Major points listed in the ToC are:
1 Global Market Overview
2 Regional Market
3 Key Manufacturers
4 Major End-Use
5 Market by Type
6 Price Overview
7 Conclusion

ENERGY

Huge Demand of Advanced Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market 2020-2026|Woodward, Unison, Champion Aerospace, Knite, Hatraco Technische Handelsonderneming, Chentronics

Published

1 min ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Press Release

This research report categorizes the global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The key players covered in this study Woodward, Unison, Champion Aerospace, Knite, Hatraco Technische Handelsonderneming, Chentronics, Federal-Mogul, Tesi Group, Meggitt, and Hoerbiger Holding.

The report on the Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market has newly added by IT Intelligence Markets to its huge repository. The global market is expected to increase from 2020 to 2026. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used for curating this research report.

The objectives of Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market report are as follows:

-To present overview of the world Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System

-To examine and forecast the Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System market on the basis of types, explications, and applications

-To present market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System market with respect to major regions

-To evaluate world Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System market dynamics effecting the market during the projection period i.e. opportunities, drivers, barriers, and current/upcoming trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System regions mentioned in the segmentation

-To profiles key Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System players influencing the industry along with their SWOT analysis and Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System market policies

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

This unique market intelligence report from the author provides information not available from any other published source. The report includes diagnostics sales and market share estimates by product as well as a profile of the company’s diagnostics business. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market?

Reasons to Buy this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Table of Contents

Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Global Market Research Report 2020

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System by Country

6 Europe Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System by Country

8 South America Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System by Countries

10 Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market Segment by Type

11 Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market Segment by Application

12 Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

MARKET REPORT

Global Chicory Oil Market 2020-2025: By Drivers & Strains, Technology, New Innovations, Size and Share, Future Road-map

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Press Release

The research report titled “Chicory Oil” provides you size, production data, Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business and export & import.

Key manufacturers are included in “Chicory Oil” market based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BENEO
Cosucra
Sensus
Leroux
Violf
PMV Nutrient Products
FARMVILLA

Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Major applications as follows:
Beverage Industry
Food industry
Health Care Products and Medicines

Major Type as follows:
Medical Grade
Food Grade

Major points listed in the ToC are:
1 Global Market Overview
2 Regional Market
3 Key Manufacturers
4 Major End-Use
5 Market by Type
6 Price Overview
7 Conclusion

