Led Video Wall Display Market Forecast Made Available by Top Research Firm 2018 – 2026

LED video wall display technologies have undergone impressive developments and changes over the last couple of years. Attributing to advanced and next-generation features such as infinity scalability, large mm pixel pitches and sensible touch solutions, LED video wall displays are gaining popularity and finding applications in residential and corporate premises. In the ongoing digital technology era, LED video wall displays find widespread adoption in advertising. Such factors are creating potential business opportunities for LED video wall display manufacturers across the globe. Growing demand for high-definition video content, coupled with the improved quality of digital content, is anticipated to support the growth of the global LED video wall display market during the forecast period.

An LED video wall display integrates a number of LED display units in a single display panel. Advanced LED video wall displays generally support greater density and pixels and mainly find applications in the outdoor premises of public areas and where large screens are required, such as public events in developed and developing countries. Factors such as high resolution and the rising demand for the digital content are positively driving the growth of the global LED video wall display market.

LED Video Wall Display Market: Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing penetration of LED video wall displays in the media and advertising sector is driving the growth of the global LED video wall display market. LED video wall displays have been witnessing large-scale adoption in malls and public areas such as airports, railway stations and bus stops. Furthermore, the increasing number of outdoor events such as product launches, political assemblies, sports events and others are some of the key factors driving the growth of the LED video wall display market across the globe. The rapid growth of energy-efficient electronic products, coupled with the demand for low power density products, is another factor propelling the growth of the LED video wall display market.

Increasing demand from corporates is also projected to fuel the growth of the global LED video wall display market in several developed and developing nations. Various corporate entities are adopting LED video wall displays for branding and advertising purposes. The increasing demand for low power consumption electronic equipment along with high definition picture quality is also expected to impel the growth of the LED video wall display market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Some of the key challenges observed in the LED video walls display market are higher investment cost and financial uncertainties. As compared to the investment cost of other digital signage alternatives, the investment cost for LED video wall displays is high. In addition, microeconomic situations such as economic difficulties and currency exchange rates are some of the factors that may restrain the market growth in the near future.

LED Video Wall Display Market: Segmentation

The LED video wall display market has been classified based on the basis of technology, deployment and application.

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Embedded LED Display

Slatted LED Display

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

Outdoor

Indoor

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Banking

Government

Sports & Entertainment

Retail

Auditorium

Educational Institution

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Market Participants

Examples of some of the prominent players in the global LED video wall display market are:

Regional Overview

On the basis of region, Europe is pegged to be a prominent market for LED video wall displays. Attributing to the increasing number of sport events around the globe, manufacturers in the LED video wall display market are projected to introduce new revenue models.

Attributing to ongoing technological advancements and rapid adoption of next-generation technologies, the LED video wall display market in North America is expected to register double-digit growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, with the increasing number of smart cities in the U.S. and Canada, the LED video wall display market in North America is pegged to have a positive outlook. Countries such as India and China are promoting foreign direct investment in various sectors. Thus, Asia pacific is expected to emerge as a key source of demand for LED video wall displays. In addition, due to the presence of various key players in Asia Pacific, the region is expected to create potential growth opportunities for LED video walls display manufacturers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global LED video wall display market segments

Global LED video wall display market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2013–2017

Global LED video wall display market size & forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & demand value chain for the market

Global market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in the market

LED video wall display market solutions technology

LED video wall display value chain of the market

Global LED video wall display market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for the global LED video wall display market includes: