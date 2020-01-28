MARKET REPORT
Leisure Boats Market Growth Analysis, Forecasts to 2027:Gulf Craft Inc., Ocean Boats
The Middle East leisure boats market is expected to grow to US$ 2,947.1 million by 2027 from US$ 1,840.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.
The rise in the popularity of several exciting and extreme destinations around the globe have significantly influenced the growth of leisure boats, and the trend is expected to persist in the coming years. The hastily increasing urban population and propelling buyer confidence in the yacht industry is yet another factor pushing the demand for leisure boats globally. Moreover, the Middle East is currently under the development stage of the market, and therefore all the government and other associated initiatives are expected to have a relatively higher influence on the leisure boats market. Some of the major events in this region include the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, which has an objective to develop Dubai as a global destination and platform for overseas companies looking for sustainability and growth. The initiative is expected to promote an expansion of Dubai’s yacht and boats manufacturing activities to accomplish domestic demand.
Leading Vendors :
1. Gulf Craft Inc.
2. AL Shaali Marine
3. AL Hareb Marine
4. AL Fajer Marine LLC
5. Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Company L.L.C
6. Ribcraft Middle East
7. Ocean Boats
8. Al Suwaidi Marine
9. Al Marakeb Manufacturing Boats Est
10. Instinct Marine
The leisure boats market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the leisure boats market has been bifurcated into new leisure boats and used leisure boats. Further, the applications of these leisure boats include in the sailboats, runabouts, jet boats, cabin cruiser, and watercraft. The analysis of the Middle East region is conducted by considering various countries including, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, and Qatar. In the past couple of years, the region has emerged as a foremost center for leisure boating and is a flourishing market for boats and yachts. This region is comprised of high net-worth individuals who have a relatively higher propensity to spend on leisure and luxury. Moreover, the Marine infrastructure expansion and development of tourism are probable to pave new opportunities in the leisure boat market.
The overall leisure boats market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the leisure boats market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the leisure boats market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Middle East region. Also, the primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the leisure boats market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
2. LEISURE BOATS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. LEISURE BOATS MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1 OVERVIEW
3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
3.2.1 Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Type
3.2.2 Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Application
3.2.3 Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Country
3.3 PEST ANALYSIS
3.3.1 Leisure Boats Market – Middle East PEST Analysis
4. LEISURE BOATS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS
4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS
4.1.1 Government strategies for boosting maritime industry
4.1.2 Focus on development of tourism sector
4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS
4.2.1 High maintenance cost and lack of repair and maintenance facilities
4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
4.3.1 High spending capability of the population and increasing waterfront projects
4.4 FUTURE TRENDS
4.4.1 Growth in adoption of hybrid leisure boat
4.4.2 Evolution of autonomous or self-driving boats
4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
5. LEISURE BOATS MARKET – MIDDLE EAST MARKET ANALYSIS
5.1 LEISURE BOATS – MIDDLE EAST MARKET OVERVIEW
5.2 LEISURE BOATS – MIDDLE EAST MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027
5.2.1 Middle East Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.2.2 Middle East Leisure Boats Market Breakdown by Key Countries
5.2.2.1 UAE Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn, Unit)
5.2.2.2 Kuwait Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
5.2.2.3 Qatar Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
5.2.2.4 Oman Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
5.2.2.5 Rest of Middle East Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
6. LEISURE BOATS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE
6.1 OVERVIEW
6.2 LEISURE BOATS MARKET BREAKDOWN, BY TYPE, 2017 & 2027
6.3 NEW LEISURE BOATS
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 New Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
6.4 USED LEISURE BOATS
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Used Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units)
To Be Continued…
ENERGY
Test Automation Services Market is expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2027 key players: QualityLogic, QualiTest, QASource, Sogeti, Indium, Romexsoft, AFourTech, Oxagile
Test Automation Services Market – Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020 – 2027
The Global Test Automation Services Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Test Automation Services Market industry.
Global Test Automation Services Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2025. Market Overviewing the present digitized world, 80% of the data generated is unstructured. Organizations are using Test Automation Services to unravel the meaning of such data to leverage business strategies and opportunities. A myriad of unstructured data is available online in the form of audio content, visual content and social footprints.
Top Key [email protected] QualityLogic, QualiTest, QASource, Sogeti, Indium, Romexsoft, AFourTech, Oxagile, Invensis, Infostretch, A1QA, ScienceSoft, Codoid, e-testing, Cigniti, Capgemini, ThinkSys, QA InfoTech, LogiGear, QA Consultants, AltexSoft, ITC Infotech, Testlio, ELEKS, Capita IT Professional Services, TestingXperts, Softsol, Nous Infosystems, and Mindtree.
The detailed report provides the major key regions and the crucial elements of the market.
Global Test Automation Services Market, By Region are: North America, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, India, Rest of the Worlds
Test Automation Services Market Research Report 2020 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Test Automation Services market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Test Automation Services Market;
3.) The North American Test Automation Services Market;
4.) The European Test Automation Services Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report conclusion.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?
What are the key factors driving the Test Automation Services?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Test Automation Services?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Test Automation Services?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Test Automation Services?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Test Automation Services report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Test Automation Services Global Market Research Report 2020
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Test Automation Services Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer
4 Global Test Automation Services Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Test Automation Services by Country
6 Europe Test Automation Services by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Test Automation Services by Country
8 South America Test Automation Services by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Test Automation Services by Countries
10 Global Test Automation Services Market Segment by Type
11 Global Test Automation Services Market Segment by Application
12 Fourth Test Automation Services Market Forecast (2020-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
ENERGY
Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Liquid Supersonic Flowmeters Market 2020-2025
ReportsWeb delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Liquid Supersonic Flowmeters market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Liquid Supersonic Flowmeters market including:
- GE
- Schneider Electric
- ABB
- Yokogawa
- Honeywell International
- Fuji Electric
- Krohne Group
- Gentos
- Taosonics
- Endress+Hauser Management
- Siemens
- Titan Enterprises
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Liquid Supersonic Flowmeters market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Liquid Supersonic Flowmeters market segments and regions.
Liquid Supersonic Flowmeters Market by Type:
- Non-Contact Supersonic Flowmeters
- Contact Supersonic Flowmeters
Liquid Supersonic Flowmeters Market, by Application
- Municipal
- Sewage Detection
- Water Conservancy Industry
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Liquid Supersonic Flowmeters industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer
4 Global Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America by Country
6 Europe by Country
7 Asia-Pacific by Regions
8 South America by Country
9 Middle East & Africa by Countries
10 Market Segment by Type
11 Global Liquid Supersonic Flowmeters Market Segment by Application
12 Market Forecast
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
MARKET REPORT
3D Animation Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2017 – 2025
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the 3D Animation Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the 3D Animation Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the 3D Animation Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the 3D Animation Market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the 3D Animation Market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for 3D Animation from 2014-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2017 – 2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the 3D Animation Market.
Overview:
The next section offers an overview of the 3D Animation Market. This section includes definition of the product –3D Animation , along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market. The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global 3D Animation . Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives. The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients.
The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the 3D Animation Market. Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of 3D Animation . With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for 3D Animation manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights regarding the supply chain, list of distributors, raw material sourcing, cost structure, and pricing analysis are provided in this section.
Considering the 3D Animation Market’s wide scope, PMR’s report provides in-depth insights & forecast based on segment-wise analysis. The 3D Animation Market has been categorized on the basis of middleware type, sector, deployment type, and region. This sections delivers a comprehensive segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.
In the last section, the report provides information regarding the competitive landscape, along with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the 3D Animation Market.
Research Methodology
PMR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of PMR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,
- Primary research
- Secondary research
- Trade research
- Focused interviews
- Social media analysis
The 3D Animation Market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the 3D Animation Market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the 3D Animation Market in both developed and emerging markets
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the 3D Animation business priorities
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the 3D Animation industry and market
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth
- The latest developments in the 3D Animation industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies
- Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, 3D Animation Market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
3D Animation Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes 3D Animation Market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the 3D Animation market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
3D Animation Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, 3D Animation Market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
