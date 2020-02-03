Li-Fi Enabled Communication System Market is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players Acuity Brands, Inc., Fraunhofer HHI, Global LiFi Tech, Infinity Technology Services Limited

Li-Fi Enabled Communication System Market to 2027 by Component (LED, Photo Detector, Micro Controller, and Others) and End User (Smart Home, Smart City, Automotive, Education, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Transportation, and Others) and Geography.

Li-Fi is a wireless communication system that uses visible light as the propagating medium for transmission and reception of data. This communication system harnesses the potentials of visible light spectrum for communications, and uses it to ensure high-speed, high security and reliable data transfers even in the high data density scenarios. Recent researches conducted on the speeds for Li-Fi enabled communication system have displayed the capability of very high speeds as compared to Wi-Fi. The speed potentials displayed by this system is therefore anticipated to change the way internet is used by users in the current times. As in the current times, scientists have been engaged in carrying out few pilot projects within different industries where it is possible to harness the maximum potentials of Visible Light Communication (VLC) technology.

The Global Li-Fi Enabled Communication System Market accounted to US$ 1,229.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 73.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 to account to US$ 167,496.4 Mn by 2027.

In the current scenario, the Li-Fi technology is highly cost-effective in the large scale deployments and help the users achieve economies of scale. However, in the smart homes, and smart building deployments, the installation costs for Li-Fi could be a bit higher and therefore has been hindering the market adoptions in this application area. Further, owing to various advantages offered by visible light over the radio frequency waves, Li-Fi communication system are also being implemented in some of the highly secured vicinities such as military applications. With a phased deployment strategy for laying out Li-Fi communication networks, a seamless transition is ensured for the future.

North America is a hub of technological evolution that include of economically robust countries. The US is a developed country in terms of modern technology, a standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. The availability of efficient infrastructure in the developed nations has enabled the manufacturing companies to explore the limits of science, technology, and commerce. Across North America, technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market. Also, being a technologically advanced region, along with high disposable incomes of individuals, the consumer electronics industry has evolved in this region. The adoption of consumer electronic devices in the region is quite high. Smartphones, tablets and personal computers have found a broader user base in North America. Li-Fi is a new technology that uses LED light bulbs to send data via lights. Similar to Wi-Fi, Li-Fi-can wirelessly connects electronic devices such as tablets, phones, and laptops with the internet. The factors such as a surge in demand for smartphones, industrial automation, Internet of Things (IoT), increase in a number of smart cities, and smart homes automation systems are boosting the growth of Li-Fi enabled communication system market in this region.

The major players operating in the market for Li-Fi Enabled Communication System market include Acuity Brands, Inc., Fraunhofer HHI, Global LiFi Tech, Infinity Technology Services Limited, Lucibel SA, NextLiFi, Oledcomm, PureLiFi, Signify N.V., and VLNComm among others.

