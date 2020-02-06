Li-Fi enabled communication system Market Rise at a CAGR of 73.7% by 2027 | ACUITY BRANDS,  FRAUNHOFER HHI, GLOBAL LIFI TECH, INFINITY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

The Global Li-Fi enabled communication system market accounted to US$ 1,229.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 73.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 to account to US$ 167,496.4 Mn by 2027.

The global Li-Fi enabled communication system market is classified on basis of different end users as smart home, smart city, automotive, education, retail, healthcare, government, transportation and others. The developed and developing countries are witnessing a rise in numbers of smart homes and smart cities, which is benefiting the Li-Fi technology developers. Smart cities could definitely benefit from Li-Fi enabled street lights to provide internet access to mobile phones.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012523724/sample

Key players profiled in the report include ACUITY BRANDS, INC., FRAUNHOFER HHI, GLOBAL LIFI TECH, INFINITY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED, LUCIBEL SA, NEXTLIFI, OLEDCOMM, PURELIFI, SIGNIFY N.V., VLNCOMM

The on-going trend of sophistication of modern automotive with various advanced technologies, is poised to drive the Li-Fi enabled communication devices through automotive industry. Further, the constant appetite for adoption of advanced technologies among the North American end user industry is expected to drive the Li-Fi enabled communication system market in the coming years.

North America is the leading region in the global market followed by Europe in the Li-Fi enabled communication system market. The availability of efficient infrastructure in the developed nations has enabled the manufacturing companies to explore the limits of science, technology, and commerce. Across North America, technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market. The factors such as a surge in demand for smartphones, industrial automation, internet of things (IoT), increase in a number of smart cities, and smart homes automation systems are boosting the growth of Li-Fi enabled communication system market in this region.

The global Li-Fi enabled communication system market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-user industry. The market for Li-Fi enabled communication system globally has been segmented on the basis of component into LED, photo detectors, microcontrollers, and others. Additionally, the global Li-Fi enabled communication system market is classified on basis of different end users as smart home, smart city, automotive, education, retail, healthcare, government, transportation and others. The rising penetration of smartphones in the developing economies of Asia coupled with the rapidly developing internet infrastructures in these regions are proving to be the major drivers for the growth in the adoption of Li-Fi technology.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012523724/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.GLOBAL LI-FI ENABLED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. LI-FI ENBALED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6.LI-FI ENABLED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.GLOBAL LI-FI ENABLED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS – BY COMPONENT

8.GLOBAL LI-FI ENABLED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS – BY END USER

9. LI-FI ENABLED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM MARKET -GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11.GLOBAL LI-FI ENABLED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM MARKET- KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

11.2 FRAUNHOFER HHI

11.3 GLOBAL LIFI TECH

11.4 INFINITY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED

11.5 LUCIBEL SA

11.6 NEXTLIFI

11.7 OLEDCOMM

11.8 PURELIFI

11.9 SIGNIFY N.V.

11.10 VLNCOMM

APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012523724/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.