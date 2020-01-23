Li-ion Portable Battery Market: Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies and Upcoming

Global Craft Soda Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Craft Soda Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Craft Soda Market.

Based on product type, the organic segment is projected to hold the largest share in the craft soda market during the forecast period owing to raising awareness regarding health and fitness among consumers globally. The growth in the trend of organic food & beverages among consumers around the globe, which is driving the global craft soda market in a positive way. In terms of the distribution channel, the indirect segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period as the rising popularity of e-commerce websites among consumers across the globe.

On the basis of packaging, glass segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the craft soda market during the forecast period as the traditional packaging used by the key manufacturers to bring an ancient accent to their products. In terms of flavor, root beer and orange segment are projected to hold the largest share in the global craft soda market during the forecast period.

Rising concerns regarding health and fitness among consumers across the globe are expected to drive the craft soda market growth in the near future. Growing awareness regarding the usage of organic products among consumers around the globe, which is expected to fuel the global craft soda market growth in a positive way. In addition, the growing population coupled with increased disposable incomes of consumers in developing countries, which is anticipated to surge the global craft soda market during the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences towards the low-sugar and mid-calorie beverages is also projected to surge the craft soda market during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing popularities of drinks among young generation across the globe is propelling the craft soda market in a positive way. However, strict regulations and policies of governments regarding environment and energy conservation in various countries are expected to hamper the global craft soda market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the craft soda market during the forecast period. Growing traditional market for crafts soda in this region, which is estimated to surge the global crafts soda market growth in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global crafts soda market during the forecast period owing to the growing influence of western lifestyle among consumers in this region. In addition, changing living standards of the population and increased spending power of middle-class population in developing countries of this region such as India and China, which are propelling the crafts soda market growth in this region. Europe is also expected to surge the global crafts soda market growth in this region.

Scope of the Report Craft Soda Market

Global Craft Soda Market, by Packaging

• Cans

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (P.E.T)

• Pouches

• Glass

• Others

Global Craft Soda Market, by Product Type

• Conventional

• Organic

Global Craft Soda Market, by Flavor

• Passion Fruit

• Root Beer

• Orange

• Tropical Fruits

• Berries

• Others

Global Craft Soda Market, by Distribution Channel

• Indirect

• Direct

Global Craft Soda Market, by Target Consumers

• Young Adults

• Middle-Aged Adults

• Teenagers

Global Craft Soda Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Craft Soda Market

• Appalachian Brewing Co

• SIPP eco beverage co., Inc.

• Wild Poppy Company

• Boylan Bottling Co.

• Tuxen Brewing Co.

• Justcraft Soda

• Five Star Soda

• Batch Craft Soda

• Brooklyn Organics

• Blue Sky

• Dry Soda Co

• Excel Bottling

• Bai brands

• Reed’s

• Pepsi

• Jones Soda Co.

• The Original Craft Soda Company

• Crooked Beverage Co

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Q Drinks

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Craft Soda Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Craft Soda Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Craft Soda Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Craft Soda Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Craft Soda Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Craft Soda Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Craft Soda Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Craft Soda by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Craft Soda Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Craft Soda Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Craft Soda Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

