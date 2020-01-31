MARKET REPORT
Ligament Stabilizer Market Growth during 2019-2025 – DJO Global, Ossur, DeRoyal, Breg, 3M Company, Medi GmbH
Ligament Stabilizer Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Market Research Place has recently published an innovative report to its database titled as Global Ligament Stabilizer Market 2019. Firstly, the report presents an accurate market overview and provides significant market numbers. The report highlights growth opportunities and market valuation. The report involves classified segmentation of global Ligament Stabilizer market including types, applications, manufacturers, and regions. The research study assists industry leaders to make confident capital investment decisions, advance their business portfolio, and develop strategic plans to achieve growth in the market.
Major key players covered in this report: DJO Global, Ossur, DeRoyal, Breg, 3M Company, Medi GmbH, Ottobock, THUASNE, ORTEC, Bauerfeind, BSN Medical, Adhenor, Aspen, Rcai, Huici Medical
The report offers a clear understanding of the global Ligament Stabilizer industry and a comprehensive assessment of the global market for the 2019 to 2025 time period. Current driving and restraining factors, consumer trends, the latest development, and future scope of opportunities are covered in this report. The report includes product cost, revenue, ability, manufacture, supply, requirement, and market development rate, and outlook, etc.
Competitive Outlook:
Then, you will find the competitive scenario of the major market players focusing on their sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, import/export scenario, business strategies that will help the emerging market segments in making major business decisions.
The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the Ligament Stabilizer market category and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Players can identify the much-required changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business.
Reasons For Buying Market Report 2019:
- The research report will enhance your decision-making capability by helping you to focus on technology trends
- Take more effective business decisions by relying on the insightful opinions from industry experts
- Improve your product development and sales strategies and enhancing your marketing activities
- Understand the competitive scenario in the Global Ligament Stabilizer Market
- Develop market-entry strategies and effective ways to sustain competition
- Create merger and acquisition opportunities by exploring market players
Our team of analysts has provided you data in tables to assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report. In the further section, the global Ligament Stabilizer report broadly analyzes the market dynamics of the market including industry drivers, obstacles, latest discoveries, and openings available for newcomers in the market.
Customization of the Report:
ENERGY
Sports Medicine Devices Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025
The global sports medicine devices market accounted to US$ 5,822.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10,662.5 Mn by 2025.
North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rise in the number of sports injuries as well as the presence of major associations working in the field of sports medicine in the region
Product launches and partnership were observed as the most adopted strategy in global sports medicine devices industry. Few of the product approvals and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:
- 2018: In November, 2018, DJO entered into partnership with SirenMD, a workplace collaboration platform which facilitates coordinated communication between caregivers and patient advocates.
- 2018: In July, 2018, Wright Medical Group N.V launched PROstep Minimally Invasive Surgery System. The system provides a minimally invasive, integrated solution that featuring specifically designed implants and instrumentation for percutaneous surgery of the foot.
Company Profiles :
- DJO Global
- Zimmer Biomet
- STRYKER
- Smith & Nephew
- DePuy Synthes
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- CONMED Corporation
- Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
- RTI Surgical, Inc.
Market Insights :
Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries
The increase in the incidences of the sports injuries is contributed by the professional athlete, weekend sports players, youngster, children playing in the societies and sometime adults. Most of the sports injuries are orthopedic injuries which include sprain, strain, fractures, ligament breaks, pain, swelling and others. These injuries are broadly classified as acute and chronic. As per the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), ankle sprain is most widely experienced injuries caused in the football players across the world. In US, approximately 240,000 injuries were treated in the emergency department and among them approximately 48,810 cases were for fractures and near 79,400 cases were for strain and sprains and also there were 5,000 cases for the dislocations.
Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Methods
The injuries in the sports are minor most of the times and in cases of the major injuries orthopedic doctors try to avoid surgical treatments. Most of the time minor injuries can be treated with minimally invasive methods such as physical therapy, bracing & casting, acupuncture, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. These treatments are less invasive than surgical procedures and generally requires shorter recovery period. These options of the minimally invasive methods are cost effective and are widely preferred due to the less recovery time and are easy to adapt by the patients.
Product Insights
The global sports medicine devices market by product was led by body reconstruction and repair segment. In 2017, the body reconstruction and repair segment held a largest market share of 44.6% of the sports medicine devices market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market during the year 2025, due to benefits such as, reduce pain, reduce swelling, better functioning, repairing of the damaged body part.\
Application Insights
The sports medicine devices market by application was segmented elbow & wrist, shoulder, knee, ankle/foot and others. The knee segment held the largest share of the market, by application. The segment is also likely to dominate during the forecast period, since most of the injuries occurring to athletes occurs in the knee or the ankle.
Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market 2020 – Micromedical Technologies, Natus Medical, Intercoustics
The Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market report covers progress, current state, and future forecast of the market. The objective of the market study is to define, segment, describe, and forecast the market as per various pre-defined categories. A synopsis of the industry with regards to market size concerning renumeration and volume aspects along with the current VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market scenario is offered in the report. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications.
The VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market report offers the statistical and analytical evaluation of the worldwide marketplace. With the help of the in-depth qualitative insights, historical records, and verifiable projections approximately marketplace size. The forecasting featured inside the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Report delivers the whole qualitative and quantitative evaluation by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. Furthermore, details regarding regions that have received highest returns is also incorporated. The report also speaks about the VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market plans to deliver a highly bifurcated overview of this industry, with regards to its present and future scenarios. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market report provides up-to-date with key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth as the study avails you with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for this market. In the VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market Analysis & Forecast 2020-2026, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. This report presents the worldwide VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
Competitive Analysis:
The VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market report o covers technical data, manufacturing plants analysis, and raw material sources analysis as well as mentions which product has the highest penetration, their profit margins, and R&D status. The section contains a detailed chapter on the company profiles, where the key players in the global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market are studied.
The following key players are operating in the VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market research report Micromedical Technologies, Natus Medical, Intercoustics, Neuro Kinetics, Balanceback, BCN?Innova, Cambridge Research Systems, Medi-care Solutions.
Regional Analysis:
This section covers detailed analysis of the VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market across various countries in different regions. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The market has been segmented into Product Type :
2D VOG, 3D VOG
The market has been segmented into Application :
Hospitals, Clinics
Study objectives of Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market report covers :
1) VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
2) VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market report provides in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
3) Contains information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.
4) VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus markets
5) Information pertaining to the producer’s product portfolio, product features, and their respective product applications have been talked about in the report.
6) The report profiles the companies in conjunction with the facts regarding their gross margins and price models
VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market scope
– A basic summary of the competitive landscape
– A detailed breakdown of the regional expanse
– A short overview of the segmentation
Post-press Equipment Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026
According to this study, over the next five years the Post-press Equipment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Post-press Equipment business, shared in this Report.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Post-press Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Post-press Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
CHIARLONE OFFICINE SRL
COLUMBUSJACK/REGENT
HYDRO SYSTEMS KG
LANGA INDUSTRIAL
MALABAR INTERNATIONAL USA
TMH-TOOLS
Tronair
JMS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Single Stage
Multi Stage
Segment by Application
Civil Aircraft
Military Aircraft
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives Covered in this Post-press Equipment Market Report:
To study and analyze the global Post-press Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Post-press Equipment market by identifying its various sub segments.
Focuses on the key global Post-press Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Post-press Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Post-press Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents Covered in the Post-press Equipment Market Report:
Global Post-press Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Post-press Equipment Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Post-press Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Post-press Equipment Segment by Type
2.3 Post-press Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Post-press Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Post-press Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Post-press Equipment Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Post-press Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Post-press Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Post-press Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Post-press Equipment Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Post-press Equipment Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Post-press Equipment by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Post-press Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Post-press Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Post-press Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Post-press Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Post-press Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Post-press Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Post-press Equipment Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Post-press Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Post-press Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Post-press Equipment Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansios
