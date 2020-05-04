Light Engine Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2022

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Light Engine Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Light Engine market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Light Engine market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Light Engine market. All findings and data on the global Light Engine market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Light Engine market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Light Engine market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Light Engine market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Light Engine market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles well-established players including Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham Co., Inc., Tridonic, MaxLite, Inc., General Electric Company, Thomas Research Products, Fusion Optix, Inc., RS Components Pty Ltd., and Cree Inc. These players are at the forefront of innovations in the light engine market. For instance, in December 2017, Cree Inc. launched XLamp XD16, an extreme density LED that provides five and a half times higher lumen density as compared to its previous LED solutions, which is suggested to have a positive impact on its light engine offerings. Furthermore, in June 2017, Osram Licht Group acquired LED Engin, a provider of LED emitters, optics, and light engines, to enhance its current light engines offerings. Additionally, in May 2017, Tridonic discussed plans to form industry standards for ‘IoT-ready’ light fixtures along with DesignLights Consortium, a lighting solutions company and Enlighted, an IoT solutions company. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the expansion of its LED based solutions, which can have a significant impact on the expansion of its light engine offerings.

Global Light Engine Market

Global Light Engine Market,, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Light Engine Market,, by Form

Flexible

Rigid Linear Round Others



Global Light Engine Market,, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Light Engine Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Light Engine Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Light Engine Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

