Light Meter Market Increasing Demand with Key Players | Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Acculab USA and Edmund Optics, Inc., and More

Global light meter market accounted for USD 285.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% the forecast period to 2026.

Top Vendors are | Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc., PCE Deutschland GmbH, FLIR Systems, ATP Instrumentation, International Light Technologies Inc., HIOKI E.E. Corporation, Panomex Inc., Reed Instruments, STEP Systems GmbH, Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Acculab USA and Edmund Optics, Inc., among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global light meter market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of light meter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Development of wireless light meter technologies.

Government initiatives toward the standardization of lighting protocols.

Development of smartphone applications and light measuring devices to substitute light meters.

Segmentation:

The global light meter market can be segmented in display, type, application, lux range and geographical segments.

Based on display, the market can be segmented into digital and analog.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into General-Purpose Light Meters, LED Light Meters and UV Light Meters.

Based on lux range, the market can be segmented into lux range into 0–200K Lux and above 200K Lux.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into photography and cinematography, commercial spaces, manufacturing plants and warehouses, university campuses and schools, clinics and hospitals and others.

