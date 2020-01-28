MARKET REPORT
Lighted Blanket Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2019 – 2024
A lighted blanket is a portable medical device for infants that treats hyperbilirubinemia or neonatal jaundice. The lighted blanket uses fiber optics and represents advanced technology in phototherapy treatment given in the hospital or at home. The doctor may prescribe the lighted blanket as an alternative and/or additional treatment for neonatal jaundice. The lighted blanket provides the highest level of therapeutic light available to treat the baby. The lighted blanket filters out potentially harmful ultraviolet and infrared energy. The pad of woven fibers is used to transport light from a light source to baby. This covered fiber-optic pad is placed directly against the baby to bathe the skin in light. Absorption of this light leads to the removal of bilirubin. The lighted blanket can be used 24 hours a day to provide continuous treatment if prescribed by the doctor.
According to AMA, the Global Lighted Blanket market is expected to see growth rate of 7.2%
Advance Market Analytics recently released Global Lighted Blanket Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in "Global Lighted Blanket Market research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Global Lighted Blanket Market predicted until 2025. The main targets of the company for this study are GE Healthcare (United States), Philips (Netherlands), Atom Medical (United States), Natus Medical Incorporated (United States), Biophoton Technologies Private Ltd. (India) and Aeroflow Healthcare (United States)
Market Drivers
- The Rising Prevalence of Neonatal Jaundice Globally
- Adoption of Latest Technology In Birthing Centers
- A Rising Low-weight Birth Rates Across The Globe
Market Trend
- Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phototherapy Units Are Coming In A Big Way In The Field Of Phototherapy
Restraints
- Lack of Technology in Poorest Regions
- Product Recall
Opportunities
- Innovation in Technology
Emerging Demand Form economies
Competitive Analysis:
Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as GE Healthcare (United States), Philips (Netherlands), Atom Medical (United States), Natus Medical Incorporated (United States), Biophoton Technologies Private Ltd. (India) and Aeroflow Healthcare (United States) include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.
Research objectives:
- To study and analyze the Global Lighted Blanket Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Global Lighted Blanket Market by identifying its various sub segments.
- Focuses on the key Global Lighted Blanket Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Global Lighted Blanket Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Global Lighted Blanket Market, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Type (Large Type, Small Type), Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Birthing Centers, Others)
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
List of players also available in Coverage:
Research Parameter/ Research Methodology
Primary Research:
Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Lighted Blanket industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Lighted Blanket companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.
Secondary Research:
Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Lighted Blanket are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Lighted Blanket Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Lighted Blanket market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Lighted Blanket Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Lighted Blanket
Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Lighted Blanket Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Lighted Blanket market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.
Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2019 – 2027
“
TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Ophthalmic Examination Chairs are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market research answers important questions, including the following:
- What was the number of units of the Ophthalmic Examination Chairs sold in 2018?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Ophthalmic Examination Chairs ?
- How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Ophthalmic Examination Chairs ?
- What R&D projects are the Ophthalmic Examination Chairs players implementing?
- Which segment will lead the global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market by 2029 by product type?
The Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market research serves a platter of the following information:
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market.
- Critical breakdown of the Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
