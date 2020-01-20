Lighting as a Service Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Lighting as a Service Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Lighting as a Service market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Lighting as a Service Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market : Koninklijke Philips, Cooper Industries, General Electric, Osram, SIB Lighting, Cree, RCG Lighthouse, Digital Lumens, Lutron, Future Energy Solutions, Lunera Lighting, Itelecom USA, Legrand S.A, Igor Inc.

The global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market to grow with a CAGR of 40.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

The lighting sector has been undergoing significant changes since 2010. Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights are gaining traction over other types of lights because they provide high performance and are cheaper as compared to the traditional lights. Unlike other traditional lights, LEDs can be integrated into the design of a light fixture. Additionally, government organizations and commercial buildings are retrofitting the buildings with LED lights owing to its energy saving and cost-effective features. To reduce the installation and maintenance costs and facilitate the growth of the LED lights market, the manufacturers and service providers have developed a new financial structure known as “Lighting as a Service” (LaaS). This new financial structure helps public and private sector companies in capitalizing constant innovations taking place in the LED industry without any upfront costs. In this model, customers pay a monthly fee for the lighting service to upgrade the lights.

By Geography

Geographically, North America is currently the largest market for lighting as a service, closely followed by Europe. The lighting as a service market in North America will be driven by demand from commercial establishments keen to leverage the cost saving potential of efficient lighting systems and contribute to the global movement to reduce energy consumption. The market in the region is projected to grow at a high rate, with the U.S. estimated to register the fastest growth in the region. Europe is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from the commercial as well as industrial sectors. There is a surge in development of commercial and residential infrastructure in Asia Pacific region which will enhance the demand of LaaS in the region.

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market by Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Application (Commercial, Municipal, Industrial, Other)

Regions Are covered By Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lighting as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

