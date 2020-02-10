Lighting Management System Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025

The Global Electric Traction Motor Market is estimated to reach USD 30.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 18%, observes forencis research (FSR).

Traction means producing frictional force between two surfaces without slipping and this can be produced electrically or non-electrically. Electric traction motor is an electric motor which is used for driving a vehicle such as electric railways or electric vehicles. It is more efficient compared to the non-electric system and offers several benefits also such as quick start and stop, pollution-free, and easy to handle. Electric traction motor is considered as a specific class in industrial motors as they require a high rate of acceleration/deceleration, high torque low-speed hill-climbing, low-torque high-speed cruising, and a very wide range for operating speed. Some Key Players in Electric Traction Motor Market are: CRRC Corporation Limited, Wabtec Corporation, Siemens AG, Parker-Hannifin Corp, SKF AB, ABB Ltd, Alstom SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Toshiba Corp and Other Key Companies.

Request for sample pdf of Global Electric Traction Motor Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/electric-traction-motor-market-sample-pdf/

Electric Traction Motor Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Rising Funding in Rail Sector

Rail sector is considered as the most energy-efficient mode of transport for shipping goods and passengers. Out of total rail carries 8% of passengers globally and 7% of world shipping goods, which is only 2%of total transport energy demand. This sector is widely electrified, as per International Energy Agency (IEA), three-quarters of passenger rail transport is electrified. As the rail sector is very energy-efficient funding in this sector is increasing exponentially, especially in the segment of high-speed rail and metro. All these funding are directed towards the electrified rails and metro which are manufactured using electric traction motor. Thus, the rising funding in the rail sector may contribute to the growth of the electric traction motor market, during the forecasted period.

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles are growing rapidly worldwide. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2018, 5.1 million electric cars were operating globally, which is 2 million more than the previous year. Electric two-wheelers were 260 million in 2018 and electric buses were 0.46 million. Also, the number of electric vehicles in shipping is also increasing robustly. Such rapid adoption of electric vehicles in every sector can open new market channels for the traction motor manufacturers. Thus, the rising adopting of electric vehicles may contribute to the overall growth of the electric traction motor market, during the forecasted period.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Electric Traction Motor Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/electric-traction-motor-market-request-methodology/

Market Challenges:

Complexity in Designing

The designing of an electric traction motor is more difficult as compared to any other electric motor because the load characteristic of traction motor is fluctuating in nature. There are numerous challenges faced by the manufacturers while designing the traction motor. Limited space and volume are available for installing physical weight per axle in the envelope of the traction motor. Many constraints have to be taken care of while designing like temperature, weight, compactness or cost. Thus, complexity in designing can be challenging for the growth of the electric traction motor market, during the forecast period.

Electric Traction Motor Market: Key Segments

Component segment comprises of: Hardware and

Type segment comprises of: DC and AC.

Power rating segment comprises of: Below 500 kW, 500 kW-1000 kW, and Above 1000kW

Application segment comprises of: Railway, Electric Vehicle, and

Regional segmentation comprises of: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Electric Traction Motor Market: Report Scope

The report on the electric traction motor market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Get Consultation With Our Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/electric-traction-motor-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Electric Traction Motor Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Component

Hardware Bearings Pinion Gears Gasket Kits Inspection Covers Brushes Others

Services

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Type

DC

AC

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Power Rating

Below 500 kW

500-1000 kW

Above 1000 kW

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Application

Railway Light Rail Vehicle Metro Commuter Rail High-speed Train Locomotive

Electric Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Others

Electric Traction Motor Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Electric Traction Motor Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/electric-traction-motor-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com