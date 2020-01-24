MARKET REPORT
Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2027
The global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels across various industries.
The Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
increasing demand for fuel economy has attracted the attention of OEM manufacturers to decrease the overall automobile weight. Thus in order to reduce body weight of automobiles, manufacturers are focussing on using body panels that are lighter than conventional body panels. Body panels made of materials with low density such as high-strength steel, aluminium, and polymers & composites are considered to be lightweight automotive body panels. Such lightweight body panels provide the desired strength for the components with reduced weight.
Global consumption of lightweight automotive body panels was pegged at 9,500 thousand tonnes in 2015. Sales revenue of lightweight automotive body panels is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2016–2026).
Steady recovery in global automotive production along with an increasing focus on lightweighting is driving market demand
Rising disposable income with growing economic conditions is driving global automotive production. With an increase in automotive production, concerns for increasing greenhouse gas emissions is rising globally. In order to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations to meet fuel emission standards. To comply with such stringent regulations, manufacturers are expected to increase their focus on automotive lightweighting. Increasing automotive production along with an increasing focus on lightweighting is anticipated to drive market demand over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with lightweighting materials are hindering widespread adoption and this is likely to restrict market growth over the forecast period.
High-strength Steel material type sub-segment projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period
The High-strength Steel sub-segment is estimated to account for maximum share of 73.5% in the overall market by 2016 end. The Aluminium sub-segment is estimated to account for a significant share of 18.0% by the end of 2016.
Door Panels component type segment projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period
The Door Panels segment is estimated to account for maximum share and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The Door Panels and Trunk Lids segments are estimated to collectively account for a share of 51.2% in the overall market.
Passenger Car vehicle type segment estimated to account for prominent market share throughout the forecast period
The Passenger Car segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This segment is estimated to account for 46.9% share of the global lightweight automotive body panels market by 2016 end. The Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment is projected to account for the lowest value share over the forecast period.
APEJ regional market expected to gain maximum market share between 2016 and 2026
APEJ is estimated to account for a major share in global automotive production and is expected to witness higher growth rates in terms of automotive production. The APEJ lightweight automotive body panels market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% during 2016–2026. The market in North America is estimated to account for 34.1% value share of the global lightweight automotive body panels market by the end of 2016. The higher market value share of the North America market is attributed to the relative higher vehicle production in the region.
Leading market players are focussing on expanding their market presence in emerging markets through joint ventures and collaborations
GORDON AUTO BODY PARTS CO. LTD., AUSTEM COMPANY LTD., Gestamp, Plastic Omnium, Magna International Inc., Stick Industry Co. Ltd., Changshu Huiyi Mechanical & Electrical Co. Ltd., KUANTE AUTO PARTS MANUFACTURE CO. LIMITED, Hwashin, FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION, and ABC Group, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global lightweight automotive body panels market. Some of these companies are directing their investments towards the deployment of advanced technologies for product development.
The Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market.
The Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Lightweight Automotive Body Panels in xx industry?
- How will the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Lightweight Automotive Body Panels by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels ?
- Which regions are the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Why Choose Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Report?
Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.
Enteral Syringes Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2019 – 2027
TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Enteral Syringes market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Enteral Syringes market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Enteral Syringes are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Enteral Syringes market.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Enteral Syringes market research answers important questions, including the following:
- What was the number of units of the Enteral Syringes sold in 2018?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Enteral Syringes ?
- How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Enteral Syringes ?
- What R&D projects are the Enteral Syringes players implementing?
- Which segment will lead the global Enteral Syringes market by 2029 by product type?
The Enteral Syringes market research serves a platter of the following information:
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Enteral Syringes market.
- Critical breakdown of the Enteral Syringes market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Enteral Syringes market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Enteral Syringes market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
Silica Analyzer Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018 – 2028
TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Silica Analyzer market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Silica Analyzer market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.
The Silica Analyzer market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Silica Analyzer market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Silica Analyzer market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
In this Silica Analyzer market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The content of the Silica Analyzer market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the global Silica Analyzer market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different Silica Analyzer market players.
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Silica Analyzer over the forecast period.
- End use consumption of the Silica Analyzer across various regions.
- Identify the ecological impacts of the Silica Analyzer and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.
On the basis of solution, the global Silica Analyzer market report covers the following solutions:
Segmentation
Silica analyzer market is segmented based on:
- Product types
- End-user Industries
Based on the product types, the silica analyzer market is segmented into:
- Consumables
- Equipment
Based on the end-use industries, the silica analyzer market is segmented into:
- Semiconductor
- Power Generation
- Water and Wastewater
- Others (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)
The Silica Analyzer market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the Silica Analyzer market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the global Silica Analyzer market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the global Silica Analyzer market?
- Why solution has the largest consumption in region?
- Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Silica Analyzer across the globe?
All the players running in the global Silica Analyzer market are elaborated thoroughly in the Silica Analyzer market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Silica Analyzer market players.
Barium Sulphate Market by Product Analysis 2019-2025
The global Barium Sulphate market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Barium Sulphate market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Barium Sulphate market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Barium Sulphate market. The Barium Sulphate market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jinjiang Jiaxing Company
Sealock Outdoor Gear Co. Ltd
Shenzhen Socoole Technology Co. Ltd
4U Sporting Goods Co., Ltd
Maysky Bags Co. Ltd
Guangzhou JQX Industrial Co., Limited
Huian Mingzhou Light Industry Bags Co., Ltd
Quanzhou Hoosam Bags Co. Ltd
Yiwu Global Bag Co., Ltd
Ningbo Clover Textile Co. Ltd
K3 Company
Aropec
Tteoobl
Sealock
lyceem
VocaJoy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Silicone Elastomers Type
Polyurethane Type
Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Type
Rubber Type
Wax Type
Others
Segment by Application
Marine
Defense
Packaging
Electronics
Others
The Barium Sulphate market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Barium Sulphate market.
- Segmentation of the Barium Sulphate market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Barium Sulphate market players.
The Barium Sulphate market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Barium Sulphate for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Barium Sulphate ?
- At what rate has the global Barium Sulphate market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Barium Sulphate market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
