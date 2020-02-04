Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2025

Pune City, January 2020 – The report on Rolling Stock Market will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Rolling stock is powered and unpowered railway vehicles such as locomotives, railroad cars, private railroad cars, coaches, and wagons. Increased demand for the railway is credited to the growing inclination towards public transport due to reduced traffic congestion. Also, growth in the industrial and mining activity has generated the demand for rolling stock in recent years. Manufacturers are focusing on strategies such as product launches and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Leading Rolling Stock Market Players: Alstom SA, Bombardier, Inc., CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC), GE Transportation (Wabtec Corporation), Hyundai Rotem Co, JSC Transmashholding, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Siemens AG, Stadler Rail AG

The rolling stock market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for energy-efficient transportation and rising inclination for travelers towards public transit. Furthermore, the high demand for industrial freight is expected to fuel market growth. However, the high capital requirement is a restraining factor in the growth of the rolling stock market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, big data applications in railways are likely to showcase significant growth prospects in the coming years.

The “Global Rolling Stock Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of rolling stock market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, component, application, and geography. The global rolling stock market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rolling stock market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global rolling stock market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, component, application, and end user. By product, the market is segmented as rapid transit, locomotive, coaches, and wagons. Based on technology, the market is segmented as conventional, turbocharged, and maglev. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as axle, traction motor, wheel set, passenger information system, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as passenger transportation and freight.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global rolling stock market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The rolling stock market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting rolling stock market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the rolling stock market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the rolling stock market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from the rolling stock market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for rolling stock in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the rolling stock market.

