Lignin Products Market Research And Analysis Expert Review Forecast 2019 to 2026

Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20-35 percent in wood compared to 32-5 per cent in other lignin sources.

This report on the global Lignin Products Market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and related questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It also highlights each of the prominent factors related to the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

The market for kraft lignin products is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

Borregaard LignoTech, KMT Polymers, Tembec(Rayonier Advanced Materials), Domtar, Nippon Paper, Domsjo Fabriker, MWV (WestRock), Weili Group, Wuhan East China Chemical, Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical, Xinyi Feihuang Chemical..…..

Lignin Products Market Segment by Type

Kraft Lignin

Lignosulphonates

Other

MetalLignin Products Market Segment by Application

Construction

Agricultural Industry

Animal Feed

Others

Market Dynamics:

Kraft lignin is used in the manufacturing process of fertilizers and pesticides. For instance, Urea is made up of 90_99% urea 1_10 lignin by wt%.

Lignin is consumed either directly or chemically modified, as a binder, dispersant agent for pesticides or herbicides, emulsifier, and as a heavy metal sequestrate. Black liquors from Kraft pulping and Sulfite process have been used as a source of sulfate and sulfite lignin, respectively.

Kraft lignin products has been applied as an additive for restoring vegetation on road slope and mountain ranges. Pulverized and oxidized lignin, when mixed with other chemicals, is also utilized as a soil water retention agent in acidic dry land or desert soil conditions, or as a binder for fertilizer.

Kraft lignin is abundantly used as a controlled-release fertilizer coating, since this by-product exhibits properties that make it an ideal substance for application in soil together with conventional mineral fertilizers.

Geographically, North America leads the way in the consumption of kraft lignin as urea additive. The significant agricultural boom that is underway in the region, are expected to boost the regional market.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

