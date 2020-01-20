Limestone Market Analysis by Composition, Industry Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Vendor Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

Connect with us

Adroit Market Research published a new research study titled, “Global Limestone Market Trends 2017, Segmentation By Product Type (High-calcium, Magnesian), By End-user (Iron and Steel, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals, Building & Construction, Agriculture and Others), By Region, and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global limestone market analysis report provides an exhaustive outlook on the global limestone market trends from 2015 to 2025 covering key information on product demand, industry segmentation and market scenario in each region. The limestone market analysis report provides quantitative data in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million), with an in-depth categorization by product type and end-user. The report further includes import-export and raw material outlook analysis.

The global limestone market value is expected to surpass USD 9.0 billion by 2025, due to its growing consumption in the building & construction industry, iron & steel processing and agricultural industries. Building & construction constituted nearly 30% of the global limestone market share in 2017. Increased consumption of construction materials such as cement and mortar for applications such as road base, decorative paints, road marking paints and mortar processing, is expected to boost the demand for limestone by 2025.

China accounted for more than 60% of the global limestone market share in 2017. Abundant raw material availability, low limestone market price, high presence of downstream industries and government promotion of infrastructure development are some of the key limestone market trends in the country. Additionally, the Indian limestone market value is also expected to witness a rapid boost, attributed to the increasing growth of construction industry and government initiatives for development of smart cities.

Greenhouse gas emissions is the major challenge faced by the industry, especially due to industrial manufacturing sources including cement. Moreover, strict government regulations in developed regions on limestone ore extraction is considered to be another limestone market restraining trend. To overcome such difficulties, many organizations such as The European Limestone Association (EuLA), The Limestone Association of Australia, The National Lime Association (NLA) have been conducting research. Also, these organizations trace the market situations and make rules & amendment towards extraction and manufacturing and promotion of limestone and its allied products. Graymont, Mississippi Lime, Minerals Technologies, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lhoist and Carmeuse are the leading players that have accounted for significant global limestone market shares over the recent years.

Key segments of the global limestone market analysis report

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

  • High-calcium limestone
  • Magnesian limestone

End-user Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

  • Iron and Steel
  • Paper & Pulp
  • Chemical
  • Building & Construction
  • Agriculture
  • Others

Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Russia
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa

Trending