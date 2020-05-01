Linen Fabric Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2019 – 2027

Latest Report added to database “Global Feed Amino Acids Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

The Feed Amino Acids market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, Novus International, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., MEIHUA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD., Sumitomo Corporation, Evonik Industries, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Adisseo, Kemin Industries, Inc., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited and Novus Biologicals among other domestic and global players

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Feed Amino Acids Market

Feed amino acids market is expected to reach USD 8.76 billion by growing at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand of nutritional supplements for monogastric animals is one of the major factors for the market growth in forecast period.

Amino acids are organic compounds of functional groups of amino acids and carboxylic acids. The main elements of amino acids are oxygen, carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen. Structurally, the amino acid is divided into alpha, beta, delta and gamma. Due to their biological importance, amino acids are generally used in nutrient doses, food technology and fertilizers.

The amino acid is used to produce chiral catalysts, biodegradable plastics and pharmaceuticals. Amino acid is used in food additives to improve the metabolism and nutrition of animals such as cattle, pigs and broilers, which are mainly used for meat consumption. Depending on the species and the development period of the organisms, there are ten specific important amino acids. Adding amino acids in foods increases feed quality, decreases feed costs and promotes the development of livestock. Methionine, threonine, lysine, tryptophan and valine are widely used in products because they appear to be lacking in natural foods.

Rising feed production, standardization of meat products owed to disease epidemics and increasing government support along with multiple benefits associated with amino acid supplementation in feed are some key factors driving the growth of feed amino acids market in the forecasted period of 2020- 2027.

Alternative sources of protein along with strict regulatory framework are some major restraint factors in the forecast period.

This feed amino acids market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

FEED AMINO ACIDS Market Segmentation:

By Type (Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan and others),

Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture and others),

Form (Dry and Liquid)

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Feed Amino Acids market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Feed Amino Acids market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Feed Amino Acids Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Feed Amino Acids Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Feed Amino Acids Revenue by Countries

10 South America Feed Amino Acids Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Feed Amino Acids by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Customization Available: Global Feed Amino Acids Market

