Lingerie Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2025
Lingerie market has occupied a significant position in the apparel industry in recent years as it not only serves its functional benefits but also is considered as an basic necessity to every woman. The the global lingerie market has been bifurcated on the basis of product types into bras, knickers and panties, lounge wear, shape wear and others which includes baby doll, corsets, chemises and chemisoles among others. Bra as an essential necessity and also a fashion accessory to every women and it has captured the largest market share in 2015. Knickers and panties also occupied a significant position in the same year, thus contributing significantly to the overall market size of the lingerie industry.
Some of the major key players operating in the global contact lens market are, Jockey International Inc. (Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S), Hanes (North Carolina U.S.), Groupe Chantelle (Cachan, France), LVMH (Boise U.S), L Brands Inc. (Columbus, Ohio), MAS Holdings Limited (Colombo, Srilanka), Ann Summers (London, U.K.), Marks and Spencer (London U.K), PVH Corporation (New York, U.S) among others.
The market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel into online stores and storefront. Online stores captured the largest market in 2015 due to high penetration of internet services and rapid advancements in the field of technology, thus creating a strong platform for the manufacturers of lingerie Further, the e-commerce giants are engaged in strong promotional activities due to which they provide with continuous discount options and various other offers which attract both consumers and manufacturers to avail this platform.
Females in the developing countries are experiencing latest trends towards carrying themselves in public. They are changing their outlook towards accepting innerwear as a casual affair and take time to choose and make a purchase. The outerwear of women has undergone a dramatic change and due to this women prefer selecting inner wear, especially bras that can match with their attire. They try to purchase lingerie depending on the occasion or event, such as there are special sport wear bras for gymnasium purpose. It can be demonstrated from the product differentiation brought by the lingerie manufacturers over online and retail stores. Thus this is a key factor complementing the growth of the global lingerie market.
Lingerie has witnessed a rapid acceptance in the fashion industry. Women from all backgrounds want to try out the latest trends in the inner wear segment. Most of the large brands have exclusive stores in shopping malls or independent stores. In developing countries like India and China, brands like Jockey try to reach out to customers through small roadside innerwear shops. Additionally, lingerie is available at stores as well as online. Brands like Victoria Secret have country specific websites for easier transactions and shipment.
However, the lingerie wear maintains high cost for advertisement and other marketing promotions. This is due to the cost of celebrities or models that are hired for being featured in the photo shoots. Moreover, the destination or location cost of the photo shoot depends and therefore larger brands do not compromise in keeping high cost for their lingerie wear. Therefore, this factor is majorly hindering the growth of the market and the impact of the same is likely to reduce by the end of the forecast period.
Moreover, the global lingerie market is experiencing moderate growth in the apparel segment as nowadays individuals are more inclined towards branded items, most of which are usually priced on the higher end. People from all backgrounds and income group want to avail a comfortable and lasting inner wear that can be fashionable as well as skin-friendly. There are many local brands or companies that manufacture cheap quality products to cater to the wide population in the under developed or developing countries. Mergers and acquisitions are a strategic way of entering the market and understanding the current needs and preferences of the population. Through this, the large companies will benefit in capturing the market and at the same time, will enable the small companies to fight for a better position in the market.
The global lingerie market can be segmented as follows;-
Global Lingerie Market, by Type
• Bra
• Knickers and Panties
• Lounge wear
• Shape wear
• Others
Global Lingerie Market, by Distribution Channel
• Online Stores
• Store Front
Moreover, in this report the study provides different countries included in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America includes U.S. and Rest of North America. Europe includes U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific includes countries such as India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. In addition, Middle East and Africa includes country such as UAE, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Latin America comprise of countries such as Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Transition in the lifestyle of the consumers which is backed by rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power is a major factor behind the high growth of this market in Asia Pacific. Further, consumer exposure to the same by way of advertisements through televisions, and print media among others is another key factor responsible for the growth of the Lingerie Market in this region.
The report analyzes the factors that are driving and restraining the growth of the lingerie market. This report will help manufacturers, distributors and suppliers to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate strategies accordingly.
Global Lingerie Market, by Geography
• North America
• U.S.
• Rest of North America
• Europe
• U.K.
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Mitsui Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Unitika
QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market Research Report 2020”.assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Competitive Landscape
Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market are: Mitsui Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Unitika, Toray, Toyobo, JNC, …
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Drivers and Restraints
This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics market.
Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Segment Analysis
The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Type:
PP
PET
Other
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Application:
Hygiene
Medical
Package
Other
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics market
Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
Chapter 4: Presenting global Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
Online to Offline Commerce Market Revenue will register 15.3% CAGR till 2024: Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb, Ctrip, Suning.com, Meituan Dianping
ReportsandMarkets.com adds “Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new reports to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with tables and figures in it.
O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.
Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online to Offline Commerce market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 242700 million by 2024, from US$ 119200 million in 2019.
This report studies the Online to Offline Commerce Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Online to Offline Commerce Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb, Ctrip, Suning.com, Meituan Dianping, 58.com, Tuniu Corporation, Fang Holdings Limited, Leju Holding Limited, Alibaba Health, Ping An Good Doctor, Grab Holdings, eHi Auto Services Limited.
Online to Offline Commerce Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Online to Offline Commerce Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Research objectives:
- To study and analyze the global Online to Offline Commerce market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Online to Offline Commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Online to Offline Commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Online to Offline Commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Online to Offline Commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Developments in the Online to Offline Commerce Market
- To describe Online to Offline Commerce Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
- To analyze the manufacturers of Online to Offline Commerce, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2020;
- To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2020;
- To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2014 to 2020;
- To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
- Online to Offline Commerce market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2020 to 2024;
- To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
- To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
- To describe Online to Offline Commerce sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
- To describe Online to Offline Commerce Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source
The Online to Offline Commerce Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online to Offline Commerce are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2024
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Online to Offline Commerce market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1 Overview of Online to Offline Commerce
- Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions
- Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types
- Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry
- Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Online to Offline Commerce
- Chapter 6 Online to Offline Commerce Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers
- Chapter 7 Online to Offline Commerce Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data
- Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Online to Offline Commerce
- Chapter 9 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Online to Offline Commerce
- Chapter 10 Marketing Status Analysis of Online to Offline Commerce
- Chapter 11 Report Conclusion
- Chapter 12 Research Methodology and Reference
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2024
The worldwide market for Advanced Protective Gear and Armor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.
The Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market pursuers will discover this report exceptionally advantageous in comprehension the Market showcase in integrity. The angles and data of the report utilizing figures, structured presentations, pie graphs, and other visual portrayals. This escalates the Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market pictorial portrayal and furthermore helps in getting the Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market business actualities much better. The Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market advertise is probably going to develop at a noteworthy CAGR. The principle goal of report is to direct the client comprehend the Market advertise as far as its definition, order, potential, most recent patterns, and the difficulties that the Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market advertise is confronting.
Complete Research of Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market:
This is a complete research report on the worldwide Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market delivering valuable predictions to all concerned. The report included the most recent trends and requirements and incorporated into the research analysis of its table of contents. The study also offers an exact calculation of the global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market in advanced development that is based on the historical data, as well as, the present market condition. Similarly, it offers the required secondary data with respect to the overall market through tables, figures, pie charts, diagrams, etc.
Key players operating worldwide:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mine Safety Appliances Company
BAE Systems
Defence Industries International
Ballistic Body Armour
Alliant Techsystems
Ceradyne
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Thermal Protective Gear
Ancillary Components
Armor & Bullet Resistant Equipment
Other
Segment by Application
Industrial Protection Equipments
Chemical Protective Gloves, Garments, Suits and Equipment
Others
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. The detail information about In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market growth rate analysis Available in Full research report.
*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
** The Values marked with XX is confidential data. To know more about CAGR figures fill in your information so that our business development executive can get in touch with you.
The report covers the following major points precisely:
Provides county level evaluation together using manufacture, ingestion, and earnings in Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market.
Industry provisions Advanced Protective Gear and Armor enterprises with gross profit margin, merchandise classification, revenue earnings, cost, and advice.
Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor segments predictions for five decades.
Pipeline for the applicants in the Advanced Protective Gear and Armor .
The business series investigation, procedures, manufacture and cost inquiry, style of transportation and price evaluation on the worldwide Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market.
Supply chain series tendencies with respect to planning the brand new progressions in the global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market.
Stocks drivers, limitations, prospects, dangers, challenges and investment prospects of international Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market.
Company summarizing methodical plans, financials, and also present advancements in the worldwide Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market.
A short overview of the Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market scope:
- Global market remuneration
- Overall projected growth rate
- Industry trends
- Competitive scope
- Product range
- Application landscape
- Supplier analysis
- Marketing channel trends – Now and later
- Sales channel evaluation
- Market Competition Trend
- Marketing channel trends – Now and later
- Market Concentration Rate
Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.
