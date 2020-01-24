Lint Remover Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2024

The global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is experiencing innovations, technological advancements, and availability of varied products, states a recent report by Transparency Market Research. The key players in electrophoresis equipment and supplies market are Hoefer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., and Life Technologies Corp. Of these players, the market experienced dominance of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., which accounted for over 50% of the overall market in 2012. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is considered one of the most profound and strongest players in the market and has a stronger base and a stronger holding in the market.

The market has also been marked with several new players in the past few years and this has significantly increased the level of competition in the market. As the technologies central to electrophoresis equipment continue to evolve, the market is expected to get stiffer for new entrants. According to the report, the global electrophoresis and supplies market is expected to rise to a valuation of US$1.9 bn by 2019, expanding at a 4.80% CAGR over the forecast period.

Improved Disposable Income a Driver for Asia Pacific Region

Based on technology, the market has been covered in the report for gel electrophoresis market, capillary electrophoresis, and electrophoresis accessories. Of these, the segment of gel electrophoresis presently dominates and is expected to rise to a valuation of US$909.1 mn by 2019. The high demand for the technology can be attributed to its increased usage in the field of genomics.

According to geography, North America is the leading regional market and has continued to account for the dominant share in the overall market over the years due to increasing rate of innovation and development of new products. Europe stands at the second position, followed by Asia Pacific. It has been observed that emerging economies from Asia Pacific, such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico, have shown improvement in the healthcare sector owing to rising government interventions and increase in disposable incomes of the population. Since the past few years, a number of companies from North America have outsourced their research for drugs and clinical trials to countries in Europe and Asia Pacific. As a result, the market for electrophoresis equipment and supplies also witnessed steady rise in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Move from Genomics to Proteomics to Boost Growth in Near Future

Growth of the global electrophoresis equipment and supply market could be propelled by the shift from genomics to proteomics, leading to technological advancement that further added to sensitivity, higher output, and increased resolution. The advancements in proteomics market have improved the global electrophoresis equipment market. In addition to this, innovations in drug development activities and therapies have been triggering further research in drug manufacturing, thus driving the increased demand for electrophoresis equipment and supplies.

Innovation and development in research areas have grown the limits in this field, on the other hand, however, the lack of newer techniques in equipment technology, has paved the way for substitutes in the market. Furthermore there is high demand for drug discovery research as there is an increasing demand for innovative drugs and therapies.

The other trend is the increasing set of applications of electrophoresis equipment in molecular profiling in the recent years. It also proposes reliable demand for electrophoresis technique. The hemoglobin electrophoresis technique was renowned as the most exact, precise, and frequently used technique for DNA analysis.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market (Technology – Gel Electrophoresis (Slab Gel Electrophoresis, Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis, and Two-dimensional Gel Electrophoresis), Capillary Electrophoresis, and Electrophoresis Accessories (Reagents, Electrophoresis Densitometers, DC Power Supply); Application – Diagnostics (Proteins), Hemoglobin, and Microbial Detection) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019.”

The global electrophoresis equipment market has been segmented as presented below:

Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market, by Technology

Gel electrophoresis Slab Gel Electrophoresis Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Two-dimensional Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Electrophoresis Accessories Reagents Electrophoresis Densitometers DC Power Supply



Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market, by Applications

Diagnostics (Proteins)

Hemoglobin

Microbial Detection

Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market, by Geography