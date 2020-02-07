Global Market
Liquid Biopsy Market- Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2025
Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that identifies molecular biomarkers using liquid sample instead of using costly or invasive procedures. These tests have great potential for primary detection of cancer, treatment and recurrence monitoring, recognition of genetic abnormalities in foetus, and graft rejection in transplantation patients.
Demand Scenario
The global liquid biopsy market was USD 1074.73 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 2832.96 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America leads the market owing to the innovative technological improvements, and increasing occurrence of cancer rates in the Canada and U.S. The markets in developing countries are likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rising disease prevalence, healthcare awareness, and healthcare spending.
Drivers and Restraints
Growth in research & developments and clinical trials for diagnostics, technological enhancements, growing occurrence of cancer, and growing awareness about liquid biopsy are the major factors fostering the market growth. However, huge costs and complex regulations are restraining the market growth.
Industry Trends and Updates
According to the study of World Health Organization, nearly 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and is anticipated to grow by about 70% over the next 2 decades.
Cleaning Machines Market by Product (Hydraulic Cleaning Machine, High Pressure Cleaning Machine, Ultrasonic Cleaning Machine, Spray Cleaning Machine): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025
“Global Cleaning Machines Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 102 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
The recent report titled “The Cleaning Machines Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Cleaning Machines market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
Reasons to Purchase the Report: –
- Present and forecast Cleaning Machines market evaluation across various regions for well-established and emerging market participants.
- Various aspects of the market are explained with the help of SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis).
- Dominant market players, their company profile, product portfolio, production and consumption statistics are covered.
- Regions reflecting tremendous growth and development opportunities are described in this study.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): –
- Hydraulic Cleaning Machine
- High Pressure Cleaning Machine
- Ultrasonic Cleaning Machine
- Spray Cleaning Machine
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): –
- Anest Iwata
- Cemastir
- Cieffe Forni Industriali
- EYG Food Machinery
- IPC
- Labconco
- Marel France
- Mocom
- SME
- Turatti
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): –
- Precision Parts
- Automobile Industry
- Optical Element
- Hardware
- Household
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): –
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Key Questions Answered in This Report: –
- How has the global Cleaning Machines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- Which are the key product types available in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- Which are the major application areas in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the key distribution channels in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the key regions in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the price trends of Cleaning Machines?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What is the structure of the global Cleaning Machines market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global Cleaning Machines market?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What should be the pricing mechanism of Cleaning Machines?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a Cleaning Machines manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Microdermabrasion Devices Market – Insights on Scope 2025
Microdermabrasion treatments works on removing the dead skin and is used to treat surface problems such as dullness, acne, hyperpigmentation and fine lines. It is a skin exfoliation technique that improves the tone and texture of the skin by revealing the new, living skin cells. Following the process the skin will be in a better condition to absorb anti-aging and acne creams.
Demand Scenario
The global microdermabrasion devices market was USD 207.36 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 285.03 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America dominates the market with increasing adoption of new technologies for the purpose of dealing with skin problems such as acne, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, and others. Also the increasing number of cosmetic procedures in the U.S. drives the market in this region. Europe is the second largest market for microdermabrasion devices owing to increase in adoption of technology for skin treatments, the huge patient population with increasing healthcare expenditures facilitates growth in the region. The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the potential of the emerging economies with increasing healthcare expenditures, rise in number of production facilities and increasing disposable incomes. Majority of the market share of LAMEA region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the economies like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait within the region.
Drivers vs Constraints
The factors that drive the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market include increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, increase in the number of dermatology procedures, increase in awareness about physical looks among the public and rise in skin related ailments because of deteriorating environment. Also the surge in the medical tourism industry offers growth prospects. One of the factors that can affect the growth of the market can be the cost of these procedures and the additional costs of the supplements required after the procedures.
Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market – Insights on Growing Applications by 2025
An automotive engine encapsulation helps in insulating the engine from the external environment, thereby maintaining heat in the engine when it is turned off. This, thereby slows down the engine cooling rate and subsequently provides the necessary initial heat during the time of starting the engine. Encapsulation thus reduces the friction between engine parts and thus provide short warm-up time for the engine.
Demand Scenario
The global automotive engine encapsulation market was USD 4.18 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 6.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period.
Growth by Region
Asia Pacific leads the market owing to the growing automobile production. Emerging economies such as China and India from the Asia-Pacific region are the major contributors. Europe backed by well-established automotive industry holds the second largest market due to the presence of huge number of giant automakers in the region. North America, on the other hand, is also one of the lucrative markets and stands as a promising market.
Drivers vs Constraints
The market is mainly driven by growing awareness on the environment as well as increase in demand for low noise vehicles along with the rapid growth in the sales of fuel-efficient and aerodynamically efficient vehicles. However, the growth is hindered by high investment on research and development based on fuel-efficient components and also finding low-cost material for engine encapsulation.
Industry Trends and Updates
Roechling Automotive, a German-based company had opened a new factory in the northeast city of Shenyang, China to produce supply for BMW Group’s local joint venture Brilliance Automotive. The company has invested €3 million in the development of the plant.
ElringKlinger, a German-based automotive supplier company had announced €21 million investment into building a plant in Kecskemet, which is a home to German giant Diamler’s local operations. The new 10,000 sqm plant will make thermal shielding systems as well as employ a staff of 700.
