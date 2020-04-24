MARKET REPORT
Lithium-ion Battery Market to Reach a Value of ~ Us$ 41.5 Bn by 2027
According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research on the lithium-ion battery market for the forecast period of 2019–2027, the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to reach ~ US$ 41.5 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 9% from 2019 to 2027. In terms of volume, the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to reach 15,764.89 million units by 2027, at a CAGR of ~ 11% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the global lithium-ion battery market in 2018.
Lithium-ion batteries power mobile phones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, power banks, and other consumer electronic devices. Asia Pacific is the largest lithium-ion battery market in the world. The region has the largest consumer electronics and EV market, globally. Demand from these sectors is driving the sales of lithium-ion batteries in the region. In Asia Pacific, the value chain of the lithium-ion battery market is highly developed. Manufacturers in China, Japan, and South Korea, such as LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Panasonic Corporation, and BYD Group, are the dominant players manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Governments of China, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in lithium-ion battery technologies to maintain their lead.
China leads the lithium-ion market in the region. The large consumer electronics, EVs, and energy storage markets are driving the sale of lithium-ion batteries. Japan is a pioneer in the electronics industry. The Japanese automotive industry is an early adopter of EVs due to scarcity of oil. Rise in the sales of consumer electronic devices and EVs are increasing the demand for lithium-ion batteries. South Korea is a leader in the smartphone industry, and the rise in the sales of smartphones in the country is increasing the demand for lithium-ion batteries.
North America has one of the largest consumer electronics and EV markets, and is the second-largest lithium-ion battery market in the world. The North America consumer electronics market was valued at ~ US$ 85 Bn in 2018, and is forecast to reach ~ US$ 108 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 6%. The rising consumer electronics market is driving the demand for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are the heart of EVs. The region has opportunity for growth of EVs, as the penetration of EVs in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is 2.4%, 2.3%, and 0.1%, respectively. The U.S. is the largest and the most prominent lithium-ion market in North America, followed by Canada.
Lithium-ion batteries are used in various energy storage applications, ranging from small capacity batteries used in residential systems with rooftop photovoltaic arrays to large capacity batteries used in complex energy grid systems. Rise in the demand for energy storage systems in the U.S. is driving the overall demand for lithium-ion batteries in the energy storage market in North America.
Global Dust Covering Agent Market Outlook: Insightful Review and Forecast up to 2025
The Global Dust Covering Agent Market Research Report is released by Market Research Explore, aiming at providing readers the ability to review the pivotal dynamics and numerous segments of the industry. A thorough regional analysis is also conducted in the report by our expert analysts on the major geographical regions to offer Dust Covering Agent market players opportunities to dominate and expand their business reach across the globe. The study also highlights precise assessments of market size, share, demand, revenue, sales volume, and growth rate of the global Dust Covering Agent market.
The global Dust Covering Agent market has been expanding vigorously since the last decade with a steady growing CAGR. Observing growth-boosting factors such as rapidly surging demand for the Dust Covering Agent , rising disposable incomes, a swelling population of developed countries, stable economic system, improved infrastructures, and product awareness, the global Dust Covering Agent market is anticipated to grow more swiftly during the forecast period of up to 2025. The international revenue generation is also expected to be influenced by the development momentum of the industry that can allure more individuals to invest and become a part of the booming industry.
Concise review of global Dust Covering Agent market rivalry landscape:
The research study further emphasizes the impulsively swapping competitor landscape, one of the pivotal facets impacting on market development. The Dust Covering Agent market report studies how competitors deliver better products and pose robust challenges for their rivals by executing product research, innovations, developments, and technology adoptions. The report also analyzes their products and services at a minute level and explores their way of competition to increase revenue share and reach in the market at both the national and international levels.
Their financial assessments are also involved in the report to enable other market players and investors to comprehend the strengths, weaknesses, and market positions of their rivals. Companies’ manufacturing base, Dust Covering Agent production capacities, volume, processes, raw material details, organizational structure, major vendors, and corporate alliance are also evaluated in the report. The global Dust Covering Agent market report also sheds light on their effective business strategies, which include mergers, acquisitions, ventures, amalgamations, as well as product launches, and brand promotions.
Major influential factors in the global Dust Covering Agent market:
The study also elucidates extensive analysis of changing Dust Covering Agent market dynamics, contemporary trends, consumption tendencies, uneven demand-supply ratios, volatile pricing systems, market fluctuations, restraints, limitations, as well as growth-boosting forces, as all these have been considered to influence the market structure in a positive/negative manner. Additionally, provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, social, political, atmospheric, and financial circumstances are also examined in the report that falls under the industry environment and deemed to pose an impact on market development.
Pivotal segments of the global Dust Covering Agent market:
The global Dust Covering Agent market has been divided into extremely significant segments such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report offers a profound rundown based on each market segment with consideration of their market acceptance, current performance, profitability, demand, production, and growth prospects. Regions including North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific are also included in in-depth regional analysis of the Dust Covering Agent market.
Global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) Market | Enormous Growth & Size by Top Players Toshiba International, Amtech Electronics, Kb Electronics
The Global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) Market Research Report is released by Market Research Explore, aiming at providing readers the ability to review the pivotal dynamics and numerous segments of the industry. A thorough regional analysis is also conducted in the report by our expert analysts on the major geographical regions to offer Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market players opportunities to dominate and expand their business reach across the globe. The study also highlights precise assessments of market size, share, demand, revenue, sales volume, and growth rate of the global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market.
The global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market has been expanding vigorously since the last decade with a steady growing CAGR. Observing growth-boosting factors such as rapidly surging demand for the Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) , rising disposable incomes, a swelling population of developed countries, stable economic system, improved infrastructures, and product awareness, the global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market is anticipated to grow more swiftly during the forecast period of up to 2025. The international revenue generation is also expected to be influenced by the development momentum of the industry that can allure more individuals to invest and become a part of the booming industry.
Concise review of global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market rivalry landscape:
- Toshiba International
- Amtech Electronics
- Kb Electronics
- Rockwell Automation
- Siemens
- Danfoss
- Yaskawa Electric
- Hitachi
- ABB
- American Electric Technologies
- Vacon
- Schneider Electric
- Hiconics Drive Technology
- Crompton Greaves
- Emerson
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- Johnson Controls
- Honeywell International
- GE
The research study further emphasizes the impulsively swapping competitor landscape, one of the pivotal facets impacting on market development. The Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market report studies how competitors deliver better products and pose robust challenges for their rivals by executing product research, innovations, developments, and technology adoptions. The report also analyzes their products and services at a minute level and explores their way of competition to increase revenue share and reach in the market at both the national and international levels.
Their financial assessments are also involved in the report to enable other market players and investors to comprehend the strengths, weaknesses, and market positions of their rivals. Companies’ manufacturing base, Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) production capacities, volume, processes, raw material details, organizational structure, major vendors, and corporate alliance are also evaluated in the report. The global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market report also sheds light on their effective business strategies, which include mergers, acquisitions, ventures, amalgamations, as well as product launches, and brand promotions.
Major influential factors in the global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market:
The study also elucidates extensive analysis of changing Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market dynamics, contemporary trends, consumption tendencies, uneven demand-supply ratios, volatile pricing systems, market fluctuations, restraints, limitations, as well as growth-boosting forces, as all these have been considered to influence the market structure in a positive/negative manner. Additionally, provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, social, political, atmospheric, and financial circumstances are also examined in the report that falls under the industry environment and deemed to pose an impact on market development.
Pivotal segments of the global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market:
- Industrial
- Infrastructure
- Oil & Gas
- Power Generation
The global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market has been divided into extremely significant segments such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report offers a profound rundown based on each market segment with consideration of their market acceptance, current performance, profitability, demand, production, and growth prospects. Regions including North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific are also included in in-depth regional analysis of the Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market.
Global Industrial and Specialty Gases Market | Enormous Growth & Size by Top Players Asia Industrial Gases Pte Ltd, American Air Liquide Holdings Inc, Praxair Inc.
The Global Industrial and Specialty Gases Market Research Report is released by Market Research Explore, aiming at providing readers the ability to review the pivotal dynamics and numerous segments of the industry. A thorough regional analysis is also conducted in the report by our expert analysts on the major geographical regions to offer Industrial and Specialty Gases market players opportunities to dominate and expand their business reach across the globe. The study also highlights precise assessments of market size, share, demand, revenue, sales volume, and growth rate of the global Industrial and Specialty Gases market.
The global Industrial and Specialty Gases market has been expanding vigorously since the last decade with a steady growing CAGR. Observing growth-boosting factors such as rapidly surging demand for the Industrial and Specialty Gases , rising disposable incomes, a swelling population of developed countries, stable economic system, improved infrastructures, and product awareness, the global Industrial and Specialty Gases market is anticipated to grow more swiftly during the forecast period of up to 2025. The international revenue generation is also expected to be influenced by the development momentum of the industry that can allure more individuals to invest and become a part of the booming industry.
Concise review of global Industrial and Specialty Gases market rivalry landscape:
- Asia Industrial Gases Pte Ltd
- American Air Liquide Holdings?Inc
- Praxair?Inc.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Messer Belgium N.V.
- Air Liquide?L’Air Liquide SA)
- Linde Group
- BASF
- Air Products and Chemicals?Inc
- Airgas?Inc
The research study further emphasizes the impulsively swapping competitor landscape, one of the pivotal facets impacting on market development. The Industrial and Specialty Gases market report studies how competitors deliver better products and pose robust challenges for their rivals by executing product research, innovations, developments, and technology adoptions. The report also analyzes their products and services at a minute level and explores their way of competition to increase revenue share and reach in the market at both the national and international levels.
Their financial assessments are also involved in the report to enable other market players and investors to comprehend the strengths, weaknesses, and market positions of their rivals. Companies’ manufacturing base, Industrial and Specialty Gases production capacities, volume, processes, raw material details, organizational structure, major vendors, and corporate alliance are also evaluated in the report. The global Industrial and Specialty Gases market report also sheds light on their effective business strategies, which include mergers, acquisitions, ventures, amalgamations, as well as product launches, and brand promotions.
Major influential factors in the global Industrial and Specialty Gases market:
The study also elucidates extensive analysis of changing Industrial and Specialty Gases market dynamics, contemporary trends, consumption tendencies, uneven demand-supply ratios, volatile pricing systems, market fluctuations, restraints, limitations, as well as growth-boosting forces, as all these have been considered to influence the market structure in a positive/negative manner. Additionally, provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, social, political, atmospheric, and financial circumstances are also examined in the report that falls under the industry environment and deemed to pose an impact on market development.
Pivotal segments of the global Industrial and Specialty Gases market:
- Petroleum Refinery
- Chemical Production
- Food Processing
- Healthcare
- Electronics
- Metal Processing
The global Industrial and Specialty Gases market has been divided into extremely significant segments such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report offers a profound rundown based on each market segment with consideration of their market acceptance, current performance, profitability, demand, production, and growth prospects. Regions including North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific are also included in in-depth regional analysis of the Industrial and Specialty Gases market.
