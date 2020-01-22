Lithopone Market: New Technology, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Future Trends, Opportunity, Top Players, Types, Key Application, Forecast 2025

The latest market research report Published by ReportsnReports provides the Lithopone Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

Lithopone is a mixture of inorganic compounds, widely used as a white pigment powder. It is composed of a mixture of barium sulfate and zinc sulfide. These insoluble compounds blend well with organic compounds and confer opacity. Related white pigments include titanium dioxide, zinc oxide (“zinc white”), and zinc sulfide.

Top Manufacturers Analysis:

– Xiangtan Red Swallow

– Paris Horses

– Shanghai Yuejiang

– Langfang Hengze

– Loman Chemical

– Hebei Yuhuan

– Xiangtan Swallow

– Union Titanium

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

– B301

– B311

– Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

– Paint & Coating

– Plastic

– Others

