Lithotripsy Devices Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2015 – 2025

Global Nuclear Air Filters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing safety concerns and strict environmental laws are mandating the nuclear power generation units to deploy robust air filtration systems. After a number of nuclear accidents in the past, a greater degree of accountability and responsibility is demanded from nuclear establishments. This along with the pressing need of cutting down radioactive emissions and nuclear air pollution is fuelling the market. Moreover, it is estimated that the life extension of nuclear power generation plants is higher than other types of power plants. To keep the reactors running unfailingly, the maintenance of each component becomes crucial. Therefore, components such as air filters find strong demand in these power plants in new as well as retrofit applications.

However, the various incidents of nuclear disasters have resulted in negative publicity of nuclear power generation among public, which in turn is retarding the growth of the nuclear energy market and its overlying industries. Moreover, the rigorous process of obtaining green certification, which is required to launch these products is hampering the growth of the global nuclear air filters market. Nevertheless, rapid technological advancements are likely to create ample growth opportunities for the market.

Global Nuclear Air Filters Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key regional segments studied in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Countries having well-established nuclear power generating facilities and research establishments are expected to serve as the major contributors to the growth of the global nuclear air filters market. Therefore, while Japan, South Korea, India, and China are the key contributors in the Asia Pacific region, the most of the growth of North America will be propelled by the U.S. In Europe, the U.K., France, Russia, Sweden, and Germany will hold great potential for the market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

CLARCOR Inc., Porvair Filtration Group, Flanders/CSC Corporation, AAF International, Nippon Muki Co. Ltd, Camfil AB, Axenic Systems, Lennox International Inc., ATICO Medical Pvt. Ltd, Advance International, and Air Filter Industry Ltd. are some of the key players in the global nuclear air filters market.

Global Nuclear Air Filters Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

