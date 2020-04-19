MARKET REPORT
LNG Fueling Station Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2025
Demand for clean fuel vehicles running on natural gas is gaining momentum due to the rise in concern about environment protection. Governments across the world are promoting the usage of natural gas vehicles owing to the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, compressed natural gas (CNG) is the primarily used form of natural gas in vehicles worldwide. This gas is compressed at high pressures of about 200 bars and is then dispensed into the CNG tanks of vehicles. CNG is used largely in light duty vehicles, cars, and buses. It is generally not used for heavy duty transport vehicles. About 5 liters of CNG is equivalent to 1 liter of diesel. This makes it useless for long distance heavy duty trucks owing to the high volume and the weight of CNG. This paves the way for liquefied natural gas (LNG) for usage in vehicles.
LNG is natural gas that has been liquefied at a temperature of -161 °C. Its volume is about 1/600 times that of natural gas. LNG as transportation fuel would decrease cost and carbon emission when compared to its crude oil alternatives. LNG fueling stations are gradually gaining popularity as they possess higher energy density than CNG, higher volume of natural gas, and their storage requires highly insulated tank owing to low temperatures. Hence, LNG is suited for long distance heavy duty vehicles. Since LNG as a fuel are best suited for heavy-duty vehicles hence while developing LNG fueling stations special care must be taken for accommodation of these vehicles.
In terms of type of station, the LNG fueling station market can be bifurcated into permanent station and mobile station. Permanent stations are akin to any other fuel stations where dispensers are fixed and firmly attached to the ground and LNG is stored in storage tanks. It is dispensed into the vehicles through fuel dispensers. Under the mobile station type, an LNG tanker with a side mounted LNG dispenser attached to it is utilized. This type of fueling station can serve various small fleet of vehicles and can also be used for emergency refueling of vehicle.
Based on application, the LNG fueling station market can be classified into vehicles and ship. The vehicles application segment consists of automobiles running on LNG. These are primarily heavy duty vehicles and other vehicles utilizing LNG as fuel source. The ship application segment comprises ships and barges running on LNG.
In terms of region, the LNG fueling station market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by North America. This dominance in the market by Asia Pacific is primarily due to the large number of LNG fuel stations in China. The LNG fueling station market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for natural gas as a cleaner alternative for other fossil fuels and rise in number of heavy duty vehicles in the region.
Key companies operating in the LNG fueling station market include Cryostar, Clean Energy Fuels, ENN Energy Holding, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, FortisBC, ENGIE, Sinopec, CNOOC, and Natural Gas Vehicles for America.
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market: Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others. The Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Gilead Sciences Inc.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Global Solar Control Glass Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Solar Control Glass Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Solar Control Glass market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Solar Control Glass market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Solar Control Glass market: PPG Industries Inc., Guardian Glass, Asahi India, CSG Architectural Glass, Arcon Flachglass Veredlung Gmbh Co. & KG, Sisecam Flat Glass, Cardinal Glass, Euroglas GmbH, AGC Glass Europe, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint Gobain, Cardinal Glass Industries, and others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Solar Control Glass for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Solar Control Glass market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Global 3D Cell Culture Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global 3D Cell Culture Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global 3D Cell Culture market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the 3D Cell Culture market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the 3D Cell Culture market: 3D Biotek, LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Synthecon, Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR Corporation, Global Cell Solutions, Inc., InSphero AG, Nanofiber Solutions, Tecan Trading AG, and among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global 3D Cell Culture for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole 3D Cell Culture market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
