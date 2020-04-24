MARKET REPORT
Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market New Era Of Industry and Forecast 2017-2025
Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: Snapshot
Real-time location systems and location-based services are an interconnected pair of technologies that is becoming increasingly popular due to the growing use of smartphones, the increasing refinement with which a smartphone user’s location can be tracked, and the rising commercial importance of the geo-data gained from smartphone use. Real-time location systems make use of the digital mapping facilities of modern smartphones to provide accurate location tracking, while location-based services provide a platform for third-party users to use the location information for a range of purposes.
The healthcare sector is a major consumer in the global location-based services and real-time location systems market and is likely to dominate demand in the coming years. Hospitals have made increasing use of location-based services in recent years, while the overall healthcare sector has greatly benefited from the availability of real time location services for field data collection, disease surveillance, spatial statistics, etc. The rising implementation of smart healthcare protocol in urban centers is likely to help the global location-based services and real-time location system market, aided by the rising use of e-prescriptions and other digital solutions aimed at smooth transition of the healthcare sector into the digital world.
Emerging regions such as Asia Pacific are likely to be crucial to the global location-based services and real-time location systems market due to the growing use of smartphones in dynamic countries such as India and China. The rising use of digital solutions in the industrial sector as well as urban management in such countries is likely to lead to rising demand for location-based services and real-time location systems for enhancing supply chain operations.
Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: Overview
Location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) are being brought into use more than ever. LBS uses real-time geo-data from smartphones or a mobile device to deliver information, security or entertainment. To identify the current geo location of a target, RTLS comes into play.
Based on location, the market can be segmented into indoor location and outdoor location. On the basis of technology, the market may be classified into microwave, satellite, and infrared remote sensing, Wi-Fi/WLAN, Beacons, and more. Based on software, the market can be segmented into geospatial transformation and load (GTL), reporting and visualization, risk analytics and threat prevention, geocoding and reverse geocoding, location analytics, context accelerator and geofencing, and other software. Based on application area, the market can be divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), defense, government and public utilities, industrial manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, and others.
The TMR Research report presents a detailed analysis of drivers and restrictions influencing the global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market. It also offers insights into the various segments and regions of the market.
Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: Key Trends
The market for global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) has increased over the years due to rise in the number of smart phone users, higher adoption of business intelligence, and increasing market competitiveness.
By generating huge amount of data – healthcare and life sciences are the chief contributors to the application segment of the global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market. Several customer-centric organizations such as hospitals use location convenience to offer their services. The Geographic Information System (GIS) technology offers diverse solutions such as efficiency in reporting and field data collection, and through spatial statistics and online mapping, it backs disease surveillance & analysis. Advanced LBS and RTLS technologies provide security from imminent threats, therefore, these software solutions have become essential and have in turn increased the demand from various sectors.
Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: Regional Analysis
The global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market can be segmented on the basis of geography into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. China and India – rapidly growing economies of Asia Pacific – positively impacted the growth of the global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market. Governments’ initiatives to standardize LBS and RTLS technologies and rising demand for enhancing the supply chain operations are a few of the key factors driving the market. Additionally, a large pool of working population, developing technology hubs, and affluent countries, such as Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong have expanded the competitive environment in the region
Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: Key Players
The report profiles some of the prominent competitors operating in the global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market. It also offers insights into the threats and opportunities that the companies are expected to witness in the coming years. Cisco systems, Google Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm, ESRI, Zebra Technologies, Ericsson, and Teldio are a few of the key players in the market.
MARKET REPORT
Pain Management Therapeutics Market is Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2025
The competitive landscape of the global pain management therapeutics market is fragmented with presence of several players. These players are focusing towards both organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay competitive in the pain management therapeutics market, says Transparency Market Research.
Some of the prominent players in the global pain management drugs market include Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Endo Health Solutions, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
As per a report by TMR, the global pain management therapeutics market is likely to rise at steady CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, that is from 2017 to 2025. Rising at this CAGR, the market is projected to touch a valuation of US$88,253.4 mn by the end of 2025. The pain management therapeutics market was noted a valuation of US$62,246.8 mn in 2016.
On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the global pain management therapeutics market during the forecast period in terms of revenue share. This is mainly due to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income and extensive consumption of high-end pain management drugs by the general population in the region. Based on distribution type, the online pharmacy segment is estimated to grow at a prominent pace in the near future. Factors like increasing trend of online purchasing, rising smart phone penetration, and growing digitalization are significantly contributing towards the growth of online pharmacies over the forecast period.
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Bolster Market’s Growth
The pain management therapeutics market is projected to rise at impressive pace in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the changing lifestyles, increase number of surgeries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population across the globe. All these factors are deterring the health condition and thus causes body pain.
Pain management therapeutics refers to a number of drugs, procedures and equipment used to lower down pain sensation in human body. Additionally, the pain management is also known by the name algiatry, it is a branch of medicinal studies that are based on interdisciplinary approach. It intends to improve the overall quality of life and reduce tissue damage and intensity of pain.
Further, increasing healthcare spending and favourable insurance coverage for pain management are some of the prominent factors projected to offer several lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global pain management therapeutics market.
Side-effects Caused by Certain Pain Management Therapeutics to Hamper Industry Prospects
Despite several drivers, growth in the pain management therapeutics market is likely to suffer due to the side-effects caused by certain pain management therapeutics. Additionally, inadequate awareness, weaker healthcare infrastructure and some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the global pain management therapeutics market.
Nevertheless, easy availability and increasing preference for general population adopting pain management therapeutics are two major factor expected to drive the growth of the global pain management therapeutics market over the forecast period.
In addition to this, growing prevalence of nerve damage, depression, epilepsy, bone or joint pain, and injuries are some other factors projected to bolster growth of global pain management therapeutics market. These diseases are often produce pain sensation in the body and therefore they demand effective pain management therapeutics for the treatment. Further, proven results of these therapeutics to decrease pain is another factor likely to bolster growth in the pain management therapeutics.
MARKET REPORT
Global Dust Covering Agent Market Outlook: Insightful Review and Forecast up to 2025
The Global Dust Covering Agent Market Research Report is released by Market Research Explore, aiming at providing readers the ability to review the pivotal dynamics and numerous segments of the industry. A thorough regional analysis is also conducted in the report by our expert analysts on the major geographical regions to offer Dust Covering Agent market players opportunities to dominate and expand their business reach across the globe. The study also highlights precise assessments of market size, share, demand, revenue, sales volume, and growth rate of the global Dust Covering Agent market.
The global Dust Covering Agent market has been expanding vigorously since the last decade with a steady growing CAGR. Observing growth-boosting factors such as rapidly surging demand for the Dust Covering Agent , rising disposable incomes, a swelling population of developed countries, stable economic system, improved infrastructures, and product awareness, the global Dust Covering Agent market is anticipated to grow more swiftly during the forecast period of up to 2025. The international revenue generation is also expected to be influenced by the development momentum of the industry that can allure more individuals to invest and become a part of the booming industry.
Concise review of global Dust Covering Agent market rivalry landscape:
The research study further emphasizes the impulsively swapping competitor landscape, one of the pivotal facets impacting on market development. The Dust Covering Agent market report studies how competitors deliver better products and pose robust challenges for their rivals by executing product research, innovations, developments, and technology adoptions. The report also analyzes their products and services at a minute level and explores their way of competition to increase revenue share and reach in the market at both the national and international levels.
Their financial assessments are also involved in the report to enable other market players and investors to comprehend the strengths, weaknesses, and market positions of their rivals. Companies’ manufacturing base, Dust Covering Agent production capacities, volume, processes, raw material details, organizational structure, major vendors, and corporate alliance are also evaluated in the report. The global Dust Covering Agent market report also sheds light on their effective business strategies, which include mergers, acquisitions, ventures, amalgamations, as well as product launches, and brand promotions.
Major influential factors in the global Dust Covering Agent market:
The study also elucidates extensive analysis of changing Dust Covering Agent market dynamics, contemporary trends, consumption tendencies, uneven demand-supply ratios, volatile pricing systems, market fluctuations, restraints, limitations, as well as growth-boosting forces, as all these have been considered to influence the market structure in a positive/negative manner. Additionally, provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, social, political, atmospheric, and financial circumstances are also examined in the report that falls under the industry environment and deemed to pose an impact on market development.
Pivotal segments of the global Dust Covering Agent market:
The global Dust Covering Agent market has been divided into extremely significant segments such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report offers a profound rundown based on each market segment with consideration of their market acceptance, current performance, profitability, demand, production, and growth prospects. Regions including North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific are also included in in-depth regional analysis of the Dust Covering Agent market.
MARKET REPORT
Global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) Market | Enormous Growth & Size by Top Players Toshiba International, Amtech Electronics, Kb Electronics
The Global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) Market Research Report is released by Market Research Explore, aiming at providing readers the ability to review the pivotal dynamics and numerous segments of the industry. A thorough regional analysis is also conducted in the report by our expert analysts on the major geographical regions to offer Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market players opportunities to dominate and expand their business reach across the globe. The study also highlights precise assessments of market size, share, demand, revenue, sales volume, and growth rate of the global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market.
The global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market has been expanding vigorously since the last decade with a steady growing CAGR. Observing growth-boosting factors such as rapidly surging demand for the Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) , rising disposable incomes, a swelling population of developed countries, stable economic system, improved infrastructures, and product awareness, the global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market is anticipated to grow more swiftly during the forecast period of up to 2025. The international revenue generation is also expected to be influenced by the development momentum of the industry that can allure more individuals to invest and become a part of the booming industry.
Concise review of global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market rivalry landscape:
- Toshiba International
- Amtech Electronics
- Kb Electronics
- Rockwell Automation
- Siemens
- Danfoss
- Yaskawa Electric
- Hitachi
- ABB
- American Electric Technologies
- Vacon
- Schneider Electric
- Hiconics Drive Technology
- Crompton Greaves
- Emerson
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- Johnson Controls
- Honeywell International
- GE
The research study further emphasizes the impulsively swapping competitor landscape, one of the pivotal facets impacting on market development. The Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market report studies how competitors deliver better products and pose robust challenges for their rivals by executing product research, innovations, developments, and technology adoptions. The report also analyzes their products and services at a minute level and explores their way of competition to increase revenue share and reach in the market at both the national and international levels.
Their financial assessments are also involved in the report to enable other market players and investors to comprehend the strengths, weaknesses, and market positions of their rivals. Companies’ manufacturing base, Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) production capacities, volume, processes, raw material details, organizational structure, major vendors, and corporate alliance are also evaluated in the report. The global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market report also sheds light on their effective business strategies, which include mergers, acquisitions, ventures, amalgamations, as well as product launches, and brand promotions.
Major influential factors in the global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market:
The study also elucidates extensive analysis of changing Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market dynamics, contemporary trends, consumption tendencies, uneven demand-supply ratios, volatile pricing systems, market fluctuations, restraints, limitations, as well as growth-boosting forces, as all these have been considered to influence the market structure in a positive/negative manner. Additionally, provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, social, political, atmospheric, and financial circumstances are also examined in the report that falls under the industry environment and deemed to pose an impact on market development.
Pivotal segments of the global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market:
- Industrial
- Infrastructure
- Oil & Gas
- Power Generation
The global Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market has been divided into extremely significant segments such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report offers a profound rundown based on each market segment with consideration of their market acceptance, current performance, profitability, demand, production, and growth prospects. Regions including North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific are also included in in-depth regional analysis of the Variable Frequency Driver (Vfd) market.
