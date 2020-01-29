Location-Based Services Market Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments 2018 – 2028

Location-Based Services Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Location-Based Services Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Location-Based Services Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2028. Rising demand for Location-Based Services among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Location-Based Services Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Location-Based Services Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Location-Based Services Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Location-Based Services

Queries addressed in the Location-Based Services Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Location-Based Services ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Location-Based Services Market?

Which segment will lead the Location-Based Services Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Location-Based Services Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global location-based services market are Google Inc.; Apple Inc.; Micello Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Microsoft Corporation; Zebra Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Ericsson; CommScope; IndoorAtlas Ltd. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Global Location-Based Services Market: Regional Overview

Among the regional markets, North America is expected to be a large market for location-based services due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various location-based service providers in the region. The demand for location-based services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and developments in digital technologies in countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the U.K. and India.

The location-based services markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in these regions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Location Based Services Market Segments

Global Location Based Services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Location Based Services Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Location Based Services Market

Global Location Based Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Location Based Services Market

Location Based Services Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Location Based Services Market

Global Location Based Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Location Based Services Market includes

North America Location Based Services Market US Canada

Latin America Location Based Services Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Location Based Services Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Location Based Services Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Location Based Services Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Location Based Services Market

China Location Based Services Market

Middle East and Africa Location Based Services Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

