Log Management Market 2020 Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2027 by top companies – AlertLogic, AlienVault, Blackstratus, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Intel Security

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A set of processes and policies that are used collectively for administering and facilitating the generation, analysis, transmission, storage, archiving, and disposal of huge volumes of log data that are created within the information system of businesses. A log is a time-stamped documentation of events in the context of a particular system that is generated automatically. The log management system emerged as a result of operational and security concerns identified within the system. Log management is used for shielding the devices and data endpoints from threats, ransomware, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APT).

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing network complexity coupled with the increasing number of devices and strong regulatory environment laid down is anticipated to be major drivers for the log management market. The availability of free and open-source log management platforms is anticipated to hinder the growth of the log management market. Increasing adoptions for cloud-based log management solutions would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the log management market.

Key players profiled in the report include AlertLogic, AlienVault, Blackstratus, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Security, Loggly, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Veriato, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Log Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the log management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global log management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading log management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global log management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the log management market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the log management market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the log management market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The log management market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utility, government, and others.

