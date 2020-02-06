Logistics Automation Market Global Analysis, Growth Opportunity, Share Report, Scope, Values, Trends, Sales Revenue and Regional Analysis to 2027

Logistics Automation Market Overview:

The Logistics automation market accounted to US$ 39,286.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 121,343.3 Mn by 2027.

Logistics Automation market is led by the Asia-Pacific region in 2018. Asia-Pacific led the global logistics automation market with more than 30% share, followed by Europe and North America region. The presence of several manufacturing industries for automotive, food and beverages, healthcare, and retail industry has enhanced the acceptance of automation across these sectors are the major factors responsible for the growth of logistics automation market in this region. The governments of India and China have taken initiatives to develop roads and transport services.

Growing Adoption of Industrial 4.0 across Manufacturing Industry boost the logistics automation market in the forecast period

The manufacturing sector is increasing globally; as per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) accounted approximately 50% in August 2019, which was down from 51.3 in August 2018.This signifies a robust recovery of the manufacturing sector across the developed countries, growing industrial advancement in the developing economies as well as the escalation of commodities prices on the global market. Thus, the expansion of the manufacturing industry due to the adoption of technologically advanced solution, results in the enhancement of the plant productivity, gain competitive advantage and maintain the edge with the customers, this increased demand is expected to fuel the growth of global logistics automation market.

High Cost of Implementation of Logistics Automation may restrain the future growth of the logistics automation market

Warehouse management accounts for about 60% of the functions, such as stock handling, inventory management, and dispatching. With the advancement in technology, warehouse management is focusing on the deployment of robots and automated machines to enhance efficiency and reduced human errors. It has been estimated by Raconteur, that more than 1.4 million innovative and advanced industrial robots will be installed in factories globally. Furthermore, the cost might be incurred in different form such as the addition of maintenance staff as well as inventory for equipment parts. Thus, the implementation might hinder the logistic automation market in the forecast period.

Market Opportunity:

A comprehensive view of the Logistics Automation market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Logistics Automation market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

Leading Logistics Automation market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Logistics Automation market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Market Key Players:

Beumer Group

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic (KION Group)

Honeywell Intelligrated

KNAPP AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

TGW Logistics Group

VITRONIC

Logistics Automation Market Table of Content to be Continue……,

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Logistics Automation Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Logistics Automation Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Logistics Automation Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Logistics Automation Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Logistics Automation Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

