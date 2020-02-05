Logistics Outsourcing Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

Global Logistics Outsourcing Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Logistics Outsourcing market is developing and expanding at a significant pace considering the global scenario. The Logistics outsourcing Is referred as third-party logistics which is a process or operation of sub-contracting the industrial functions which includes cross-docking, inventory keeping, warehousing & transportation to a supply chain management provider. The supply chain management providers consists raw material suppliers, distributors along with other value-added service providers. These services are mainly integrated and utilized together to offer end-user convenience. The decision for outsourcing logistics by a parent company is generally dependent on the factors such as company size, complication of logistics along with relative economic benefits of outsourcing. The Logistics Outsourcing market is mainly driven owing to escalating demand & need of on-time delivery, development in inter-regional logistics, presence of virtual organizations, strong IT infrastructural support and time proportional economy considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Logistics Outsourcing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:



Chain Type

Others

By Application:



For Adult

For Children

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Logistics Outsourcing Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

