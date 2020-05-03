MARKET REPORT
Logistics Service Market 2019 – Growth Analysis, Increasing Demand, Future Outlook and Top Key Players C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK, Nippon Express, FedEx, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH and Others
The Global Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027. Globally, the market continues to witness a surge in demand for logistics services owing to rise in trade activities especially from emerging economies.
The Logistics Service Market by logistics provider is further segmented into first & second party logistics, third party logistics, fourth party logistics, and fifth party logistics. The third party logistics dominated the global logistics service market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The growing popularity of outsourcing the non-essential supply chain and other logistics process among different end-users, is catalyzing the growth of third party logistics segment in a logistics service market.
Globally, the various leading provider of logistics service provides a broad range of customized as well as end-to-end logistics solutions for different end-user industries. As a result, based on logistics providers, the market is broadly classified into first & second party logistics, third-party logistics, fourth party logistics, and fifth party logistics. Further, based on the mode of transportation, the market is segmented into railways, roadways, airways, and waterways. Whereas, by end-users, the market is divided into government & public utilities, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, aerospace & defense, and others. And finally, by organization size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Some of the prominent market players operating in the market are CEVA Logistics, PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., United Parcel Service (UPS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK, Nippon Express, FedEx, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, and KUEHNE + NAGEL to name a few prominent market players operating in the market.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
Globalization has led to increasing domestic and international trade relations between nations. Further, as many international companies lean towards globalization and market expansions, logistical challenges have become more complex than ever. The logistical complexities have multiplied mainly due to the diverse nature of consumer demands observed in different regions of the world pertaining to any product. For successful market expansions, organizations focus on increasing the product assortments catering to the needs of the local market, giving rise to a highly diverse portfolio of products. The larger the diversity, the higher is the complexity of the supply chain for the organization to manage efficiently in delivering products as well as services.
Logistics services are essential for businesses that involve transportation of goods from one place to other, and to avoid the complications related to the process various SMEs and large organizations are adopting logistics services. Currently, outsourcing logistic services are worldwide growing business dynamics. With the rapid development of technology, several small & medium and large enterprises are opting for logistics services to focus on core competencies, restructuring of the company, and to gain cost reduction. Based on organization size, the global logistics service market is categorized into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.
Coil Coating Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024
The Global Coil Coating Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Coil Coating industry and its future prospects.. The Coil Coating market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Coil Coating market research report:
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
BASF
Beckers
NIPSEA Group
KCC
Actega(Altana)
Axalta
Dura Coat Products
Valspar
Henkel
Daikin
Titan Coating
KelCoatings
Srisol
Yung Chi Paint&Varnish
Unicheminc
Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical
Jiangsu Lanling Group
Shaanxi Baotashan Paint
Pingyuan Wente
Tangshan Wick painting chemical industry
CNOOC Changzhou EP Coating
Ningbo Zhengliang Coatings
Zhejiang Tiannv Group
Changzhou Baoxin Anticorrosive Material
The global Coil Coating market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Polyester Coil Coating
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating
Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating
Plastisol Coil Coating
By application, Coil Coating industry categorized according to following:
Building Industry
Transport Industry
Appliance Industry
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Coil Coating market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Coil Coating. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Coil Coating Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Coil Coating market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Coil Coating market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Coil Coating industry.
Glass Floor Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends
Glass Floor Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Glass Floor Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Glass Floor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global Glass Floor market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the Glass Floor market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Glass Floor market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the Glass Floor market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Glass Floor industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
IBP
ASB GlassFloor
Coral Industries
Saint-Gobain
Jockimo
ISG
Cantifix
Structural Glass Design
Diamond Glass
THINKGLASS
The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type
Transparent
Translucent
Walk on
Drive on
Single-glazed
Double-glazed
On the basis of Application of Glass Floor Market can be split into:
Sports halls
Tourist attractions
Residential
Scientific studies
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
Glass Floor Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Glass Floor industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the Glass Floor market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Glass Floor market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Glass Floor market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Glass Floor market.
Global Kinesio Tape Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024
The Global Kinesio Tape market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Global Kinesio Tape market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Kinesio Tape Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Kinesio Taping
SpiderTech
RockTape
StrengthTape
Nitto Denko
Mueller
LP Support
Towatek Korea
Atex Medical
KT TAPE
Healixon
K-active
TERA Medical
Kindmax
DL Medical&Health
Socko
Medsport
GSPMED
Major Medical
Raphael
On the basis of Application of Global Kinesio Tape Market can be split into:
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
On the basis of Application of Global Kinesio Tape Market can be split into:
Product 1
Product 2
Product 3
The report analyses the Global Kinesio Tape Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Global Kinesio Tape Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Kinesio Tape market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Global Kinesio Tape market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Global Kinesio Tape Market Report
Global Kinesio Tape Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Global Kinesio Tape Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Global Kinesio Tape Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Global Kinesio Tape Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
