Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Overview, Regions, Future Status of Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

3 hours ago

The study also comprises factors driving and inhibiting the development of combined heat and power market Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) The key opportunity areas and trends prevalent in this market are also been compiled in this study Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) The current size of this market and its predicted market size by the end of forecast period have been highlighted through this study Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL).

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provide information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Analysis of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Industry Key Manufacturers:

  • DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
  • Kuehne + Nagel
  • DB Schenker Logistics
  • Nippon Express
  • H. Robinson Worldwide
  • UPS Supply Chain Solutions
  • DSV
  • Sinotrans
  • CEVA Logistics
  • ….

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia

 

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2019)

5 United States Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Development Status and Outlook

7 China Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Development Status and Outlook

10 India Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix.

Temporary Cardiac Pacing Wires Leads Market Expected To Account US$ 411.5 Mn By 2026

38 seconds ago

April 29, 2020

The prevalence of arrhythmia and cardiovascular diseases is rising and expected to continue growing throughout the forecast period. According to the latest research by the company, the global temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market is anticipated to account for over US$ 411.5 Mn in terms of value by 2026 end. The report on the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market indicates that the market is projected to have significant growth potential through 2022.

The minimally-invasive procedure for transvenous pacing, by techniques type, is projected to account for the largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the minimally-invasive technique for temporary pacing during emergencies such as acute myocardial infarction and heart block is expected to drive the market for temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads in the near future.

The favorable reimbursement scenario for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as the burden for cardiovascular diseases continues to increase in developing and under-developed economies, contributes to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. Significant growth in the number of cardiac surgeries is also spurring the market of temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, every year, about 735,000 Americans experience heart attacks. An estimated 2.7–6.1 Million people in the United States have atrial fibrillation, which is expected to further increase with the aging of the U.S. population, and more than 750,000 hospitalizations occur each year due to atrial fibrillation.

The increasing number of cardiac surgeries, primarily among the geriatric population, along with the anticipated increase in the number of people undergoing cardiothoracic surgeries are expected to drive the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market during the forecast period.

The rapidly aging population also contributes to significant growth in the demand for temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads, leading to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. According to the Population Reference Bureau, (2016), the number of Americans aged 65 and above is projected to grow to more than double – from 46 Million to over 98 Million – by 2060 and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly to 24% from 15%.

Technological advancements in cardiac devices are also driving the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. The increasing demand for pacemakers, owing to the growing prevalence of heart diseases, primarily due to rising obesity, unhealthy lifestyles, smoking, drug abuse and excessive consumption of alcohol among the young population, is leading to various heart disorders such as bradycardia and heart block. This is expected to further surge the demand for temporary cardiac pacing wire and leads during the forecast period.

Manufacturing companies in the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market are focusing on the development of high-end technology devices and further aiming towards launching devices used in minimally-invasive techniques. The launch of new products integrated with advanced technologies that ease treatment procedures and provide improved results to patients also contributes to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wire and leads market. For instance, in October 2016, BioTrace Medical, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance to market a new Tempo Lead, an innovative temporary pacing lead designed for use in procedures in which temporary pacing is indicated, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and electrophysiology (EP) procedures.

The increasing demand for cardiovascular surgeries is expected to contribute to the sales of leads and wires and in turn, contribute to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market.

The global temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, technique, age group and end user. In terms of revenue, the cardiac pacing leads/catheter segment by product type in the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

  • Medtronic Plc.
  • BioTrace Medical Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical)
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • OSCOR Inc
  • A&E Medical Corporation
  • OSYPKA AG
  • Others.

Microsurgery Robot Market To Reach An Estimated Value Of US$ 1,562.9 Mn By 2028

2 mins ago

April 29, 2020

Advancements in technologies and their implementation in medical treatments has build-up a new stage to showcase in the last two decades. Microsurgery robots are stealing the spotlight owing minimally invasive nature, high precision and better patient outcome.

This has led to increasing adoption of microsurgery robot, robotic instrument and devices for microsurgeries where precision plays an important role. Reduced pain, blood loss and faster recovery are the further benefits of robotic surgery luring players in microsurgery robot market.

According to a latest research by the company, the global microsurgery robots market is anticipated to account for over US$ 1,562.9 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end. The report on microsurgery robots further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate pegged at 7.3% through 2028.

Microsurgery robots finds the maximum application in urology surgery as it produces superior outcomes than open and laparoscopic urology procedures. In the US, 80% of total radical prostatectomies are performed robotically because of its significant outcomes compared to other techniques. Neurosurgery is growing dependency on microsurgery robots due to minimal complication and addition of high precision.

Tracing neurosurgery is reconstructive surgery for the utilization of microsurgery robotic systems. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 5,834,353 reconstructive procedures were performed in the US in 2017.

The implementation of microsurgery robotic systems for reconstructive surgeries are patients increasing as newer and improved systems are emerging the microsurgery robotic surgery market. Microsurgery robotics for oncology is expected to grow with maximum CAGR due to promising results and elimination of surgeon’s hand tremor, increased flexibility and control.

The instrument segment of microsurgery robots market is segmented into three parts as per their function and position. This segment dominates as per revenue as it is expensive and is indispensable to conduct a microsurgery robotic procedure.

Accessories are the auxiliary devices attached to the main robotic instrument as per surgical procedures requisite. Accessories segment is expected to grow with high CAGR due to application of various accessories for specialized feature and function according to the surgical requirement.

Microsurgery robotic systems are most prevalent in hospitals, however, their adoption is increasing in ambulatory surgical centers. According to PMR, the hospital segment accounted for over 85% revenue share in the overall microsurgery robot market in 2017. Higher costs of microsurgery robots and limited adoption among ambulatory surgical centers creates a barrier for utilization of highly complicated robotic surgery instrumentation.

However, the growing popularity of microsurgery robot and its crossover success in clinical studies for developing better and advancer microsurgery robot and decrease in their price due to competition pressure can exponentially increase its implementation in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

North America region is anticipate to remain most dominant in the global microsurgery robot market. Further, the growing number of manufactures and availability of improved technologies in surgical robotics adds to the supremacy of North America in microsurgery robot market.

Moreover, Europe microsurgery robot market is estimated to create incremental opportunity worth approximately US$ 429.9 Mn between 2018 and 2028. APEJ region is forecast to behold most CAGR and potential to create a considerable revenue share in global microsurgery robot market.

Regional penetration of manufactures and increased availability of microsurgery robot is likely to boost the growth of the microsurgery robots market in the APEJ region. Increasing utilization of robotic systems and rising healthcare expenditure in CIS & Russia is expected to surge the demand for more advanced microsurgery robot.

PMR has segmented the global microsurgery robot market into component, applications, end users and region. In terms of revenue, the instruments segment in microsurgery robot will hold significant share over the forecast period. In contrary, the services segment in microsurgery robot market will exhibit limited investment opportunities, in terms of revenue, through 2028.

Company Profiles

  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Stryker
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Globus Medical, Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew plc.
  • Corindus, Inc.
  • Renishaw plc.
  • TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.
  • Others.

Psoriasis Drugs Market Is Expected To Expand US$ 6,509 Mn By 2028

3 mins ago

April 29, 2020

The growth of the psoriasis drugs market is attributed to the growing use of topical corticosteroids products and psoriasis treatment across the globe. According to a latest research by the company, the global corticosteroid psoriasis drugs treatment market is expected to account for over US$ 6,509 Mn in terms of value by 2028 end. The report projects that the psoriasis drugs treatment market will witness significant growth with average year-on-year growth rate pegged at 7.1% through 2028. The report lists out the key points being considered by the manufacturers of psoriasis drugs to emerge and gain profit in the long run in psoriasis drugs market.

The North America psoriasis drugs market is expected to expand at significant CAGR and to be the dominant revenue-generating psoriasis drugs market due to large presence of dermatology clinics and facilities. Europe is also expected to be one of the leading regional markets for psoriasis drugs as most of the major academic research institutes are located in the region.

Psoriasis Drugs Market: Analysis

Combination therapeutics and product innovations and are factors expected to drive the need for easy and non-invasive treatment for patients undergoing psoriasis treatment and thus, will lead to greater product penetration in the psoriasis drugs treatment market. In this regard, the National Psoriasis Foundation reported that in 2016, around 1,200 patients in the U.S. opted for new combinational therapies. The use of psoriasis drugs in combination with other therapies for treating psoriasis is far more effective in the long run.

To minimize side effects associated with psoriasis drugs, such as hypertension, swelling, rashes, and inflammatory bowel disease caused by traditional drugs, physicians often suggest the use of combination therapies along with psoriasis drugs. Using the treatment has a positive impact on the patient. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for psoriasis drugs used in combination and consequently boost the growth of the psoriasis drugs market.

Plaque psoriasis is the first most prominent type of segment in the global psoriasis drugs market. Approximately 90% of psoriasis types are chronic plaque psoriasis, which are characterized by red patches covered with a whitish buildup of dead cells, and are well-demarcated, thick, often symmetrically distributed scaly red plaques. Although the plaques can affect any part of the skin, they are majorly found on the surface of the elbows, knees and scalp. According to the WHO, 92% patients with psoriasis suffer from severe scaling of skin, especially found in plaque psoriasis.

The global psoriasis drugs market is segmented based on product type, drug class, disease indication, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the psoriasis drugs market has been segmented into topical, oral, and injectable. The topical product type segment in psoriasis drugs market is expected to be the dominant segment holding maximum share in the global psoriasis drugs market as they are mostly preferred by the patients.

Topical psoriasis drugs are applied to the skin in an easy way and are generally the first line of defense in treating psoriasis. Topicals normalize excessive cell reproduction and reduce psoriasis inflammation. Topicals are lotions, creams, gels, ointments and shampoos. Patients with mild psoriasis are able to tackle their skin complaint with topical treatment. Moderate to severe psoriasis mainly needs additional therapy or oral psoriasis drugs.

Based on distribution channel, the psoriasis drugs market has been segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and e-commerce. In terms of revenue, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the global psoriasis drugs market in 2017 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The retail pharmacies segment in psoriasis drugs market is expected to hold a large share in the psoriasis drugs treatment market.

In terms of revenue, the drug class segment in the global psoriasis drugs market is expected to hold significant share over the forecast period. Besides, the segment is expected to exhibit large investment opportunities for companies operating in psoriasis drugs market throughout the forecast period.

Company Profile

  • Janssen Biotech, Inc.
  • Novartis International Ltd.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
  • Merck & Co, Inc.
  • Abb Vie Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Others.

